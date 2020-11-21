ATL vs BAR Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

This weekend in La Liga 2020-21 season, two of the heavyweights, Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona will clash with each other. ATL are riding high on confidence having won the last four consecutive games. Playing at their home stadium will add to their advantage. BAR, on the other hand, have to sort things out as they are lagging way behind with just three wins in seven games this season.

BAR did silence some of the critics after their emphatic 5-2 victory over Real Betis in the previous match. But they still have a long way to go to compete with the teams at the top.

The two of the oldest clubs of Spain have had innumerable encounters in the past, with BAR having the upper hand in their head-to-head with a 30-15 win-loss record. The match will be played at 1:30 am IST at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

ATL vs BAR La Liga 2020-21, Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming

La Liga will not be broadcast on any television channel in India. So all the matches can be watched live on La Liga’s official Facebook page.

ATL vs BAR La Liga 2020-21, Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Match Details

November 22 – 01:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid

La Liga 2020-21, ATL vs BAR Dream11 team for Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona

La Liga 2020-21, ATL vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Captain: Lionel Messi

La Liga 2020-21, ATL vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Vice-Captain: Gerard Pique

La Liga 2020-21, ATL vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

La Liga 2020-21, ATL vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Defenders: Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Mario Hermoso

La Liga 2020-21, ATL vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Midfielders: Saul Niguez, Koke, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho

La Liga 2020-21, ATL vs BAR Dream11 prediction for Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Strikers: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix

ATL vs BAR, La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up vs Barcelona: Jan Oblak (GK), Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Kieran Trippier, Saul Niguez, Koke, Renan Lodi, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Marcos Llorente, Joao Felix

ATL vs BAR, La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona possible starting line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK), Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi