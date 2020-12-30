ATL vs GEF Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Atletico Madrid are all set to play host to Getafe on Wednesday evening and they would want a win which would ensure that they remain at the top of the La Liga table. Despite heading into this contest as the 12th position side, Getafe are three points shy of the relegation zone. They have just one win in nine matches.

Atletico have found some good momentum as they have won back-to-back matches against Elche and Real Sociedad. They are now the number one side owing to goal difference.

For Atletico, Hector Herrera is an injury concern and hence, will miss out against Getafe this week. Atletico Madrid have taken on Getafe on a total of 30 occasions since the turn of the century – they have won 21 games against their local rivals.

Diego’s men have taken on Getafe on a total of 30 occasions since the turn of the century and have won 21 games.

ATL vs GEF Premier League, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Getafe

ATL vs GEF Premier League, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Captain: Luis Suarez

ATL vs GEF Premier League, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Vice-Captain: Cucho Hernandez

ATL vs GEF Premier League, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

ATL vs GEF Premier League, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Defenders Mario Hermoso, Felipe, Mathias Olivera, Chema Rodriguez

ATL vs GEF Premier League, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, David Timor, Mauro Arambarri

ATL vs GEF Premier League, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Strikers: Luis Suarez, Cucho Hernandez

ATL vs GEF Premier League, Dream11 Atletico Madrid probable line-up vs Getafe: Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Felipe, Stefan Savic; Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Sime Vrsaljko; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

ATL vs GEF Premier League, Dream11 Getafe probable line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Ruben Yanez; Mathias Olivera, Chema Rodriguez, Xabier Etxeita, Djene Dakonam; David Timor, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic; Marc Cucurella, Enes Unal, Cucho Hernandez