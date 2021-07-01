Atlanta Hawks Without Trae Fly, Milwaukee Bucks Without Antetokounmpo fall

Atlanta Hawks proved that they weren’t solely dependent on their star player Trae Young registering a dominating 110-88 win over Milwaukee Bucks at the State Farm Arena on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST). In a total team effort, Lou Williams (21pts), Bogdan Bogdanovic (20 pts), Clint Capela (15 pts) and Kevin Huerter (15 pts) all contributed to their team’s rout of Milwaukee Bucks’

Bucks didn’t just have to just endure a Game 4 loss but also an Antetokounmpo injury. Trailing 52-62 in the third quarter, the Bucks star landed awkwardly trying to contest Capela’s dunk. He hobbled back to the locker room and returned to the bench later. But the two-time MVP couldn’t make it to the court, eventually returning to the locker room for good as Hawks continued to put pressure extending their lead to 25 points at the end of 3rd quarter.

“They are a really good team, still have really solid players, Jrue and Middleton and Lopez, Pat [Connaughton], all those guys over there. That’s a good team. So no, there was no way we were going to relax,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said of his side’s intent after Antetokounmpo’s exit.

Though Bucks head coach Budenholzer wasn’t concerned. “We’ve got a heck of a team, a heck of a roster,” Budenholzer said. “So, we’ve got a Game 5. We’ll watch the film. We’ll prepare. We’ll get ready. The guys love competing.”

With Game 5 on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) at home, Bucks will look to regroup and hope Khris Middleton finds his touch after a forgetful Game 4 performance. He scored 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting and 0-of-7 on three-point attempts. The game at Fiserv Forum won’t be an elimination contest, both sides will be hoping their star players show up and help them get one game closer to the NBA Finals.

Game 5 will be live on Star Sports Select and NBA League Pass from 6:00 AM onwards

