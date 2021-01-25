News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Major League Soccer Club Atlanta United Sign Argentine Striker Lisandro Lopez
1-MIN READ

Major League Soccer Club Atlanta United Sign Argentine Striker Lisandro Lopez

Lisandro Lopez (Photo Credit: MLS)

Lisandro Lopez (Photo Credit: MLS)

Atlanta United signed Argentine striker Lisandro Lopez in a free transfer from Racing Club in Argentina’s Superliga.

Atlanta United signed Argentine striker Lisandro Lopez, hoping he can provide depth on its front line. United said Monday the 37-year-old Lopez was acquired in a free transfer from Racing Club in Argentina’s Superliga.

Lopez has scored 244 goals in 603 professional appearances encompassing an 18-year career in Argentina, Portugal, France, Qatar and Brazil. He also appeared seven times for his national team.

"Lisandro is a veteran goal scorer who will strengthen our attack,” Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. "We feel that he will have a positive influence on our younger roster."

United is coming off a dismal season in which it failed to make the MLS playoffs for the first time in its four-year history. The team is looking to bounce back behind the expected return of star striker Josef Martinez, a former league MVP who missed nearly all of the 2020 campaign because of a knee injury.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...