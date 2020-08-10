AtlÃ©tico says 2 group members test positive for coronavirus

MADRID Two members of Atltico Madrid’s group set to travel to Portugal for the Champions League quarterfinals have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Spanish club did not name those who tested positive and did not say if a player was involved.

It said in a statement that the entire squad will be tested again before the team can travel.

Atltico is set to face Leipzig on Thursday in the last eight.

