Atletico Coach Simeone Handed Europa League Final Touchline Ban

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone will be banished to the stands for the Europa League final after he was handed a four-match ban for insulting a match official during last week's semi-final, first leg against Arsenal, UEFA said on Friday.Simeone has already served one match of the ban after watching from the stands on Thursday as Atletico beat Arsenal 1-0 in the second leg to advance to the final, where they will face Olympique de Marseille.He was also fined 10,000 euros ($11,942), European soccer's governing body said.Simeone was sent off early in the first leg at The Emirates Stadium for shouting at French referee Clement Turpin and also pushing the fourth official after Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin was not booked for a foul on Atletico midfielder Koke.Simeone's temper had already been tested earlier in the game when Atletico defender Sime Vrsaljko was dismissed for two bookings in quick succession.Simeone has lost his temper on the European stage before, famously charging onto the pitch to berate Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane towards the end of the 2014 Champions League final which Atletico lost 4-1 to Madrid after extra-time.UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body also fined Atletico 10,000 euros after fans threw objects on the pitch.Simeone's assistant German 'Mono' Burgos will take the Argentine's place on the touchline on May 16 when Atletico will be attempting to win the Europa League for a third time.