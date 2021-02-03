News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Atlético Forward João Félix Tests Positive For COVID-19

Atlético Forward João Félix Tests Positive For COVID-19

Portugal forward Joo Flix has tested positive for the coronavirus, Atltico Madrid said Wednesday.

MADRID: Portugal forward Joo Flix has tested positive for the coronavirus, Atltico Madrid said Wednesday.

The club said the 21-year-old player is in isolation at home and is following the recommendations of local health authorities as well as the Spanish league’s COVID-19 protocol.

Atltico did not give any other details about his health condition.

The team has a 10-point lead over Barcelona and Real Madrid with a game in hand in the Spanish league.

Atlticos next league match is against Celta Vigo at home on Monday. It hosts Chelsea in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Feb. 23.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


