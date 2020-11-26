Atlético Held Again By Lokomotiv Moscow In Champions League

MADRID: Atltico Madrid missed a chance to move closer to a spot in the knockout stage of the Champions League after a 0-0 draw at home against Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.

Atltico’s second consecutive draw against the Russian club left Diego Simeone’s team with five points from four matches in Group A. It is two points ahead of winless Lokomotiv and seven behind defending champion Bayern Munich, which stayed top with 12 points after beating last-place Salzburg 3-1 at home.

Atltico and Lokomotiv had drawn 1-1 in Moscow.

Atltico got off to a good start at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and created several scoring opportunities early in the first half, but with time Lokomotiv became better organized defensively and even threatened a few times on counterattacks.

Atltico came closest to scoring when Jorge Koke Resurreccin’s goal in the 68th minute was disallowed for offside after video review. Defender Stefan Savic later missed the open net with a lob that never made it to the goal, and Jos Mara Gimnez’s header in the 88th just went wide of the post.

Wednesday’s draw extended Atltico’s unbeaten streak at home to 20 matches. A group-stage loss to Chelsea in 2017 was its only defeat in its last 28 European games at home.

Atltico was without striker Luis Surez and midfielder Lucas Torreira, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 while with Uruguays national team. Simeone also couldnt count on striker Diego Costa because of a right leg blood clot detected on Wednesday, an ailment that could keep the Brazil-born player sidelined for several weeks.

Simeone used ngel Correa in attack alongside Portugal forward Joo Flix but they were not able to spark the team’s attack.

Atltico was coming off five straight wins in the Spanish league, including a 1-0 victory at home against Barcelona at the Metropolitano on Saturday.

A moment of silence was held before the match in honor of Diego Maradona, the former Argentina great who died earlier Wednesday. His image was shown at the big screen at the Metropolitano during the moment of silence. Simeone is among the many Argentines currently with Atltico.

