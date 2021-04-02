Atletico Madrid, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid Set for Tightest La Liga Title Battle in Years

“Everyone knows that leagues are won in this part of the season," Atletico captain Koke said.
“We can’t think about if we’re favourites or not, but people will maybe say it for the points situation. Barca and Madrid are two of the best sides in the world and they’ll fight until the end for it like we will. If we don’t win La Liga it would hurt us all. We’ve put so much into this season, we had COVID absentees, injuries, and maybe that’s hurting us a bit now."
Forward Joao Felix and winger Yannick Carrasco will face late fitness tests after picking up knocks on international duty with Portugal and Belgium respectively.
Barca, who sit four points behind Atleti in second, will have the chance to capitalise on any slip-up on Monday when they host Real Valladolid.
Ronald Koeman’s side are the form team in Spain, having not lost in La Liga since December and winning 15 of their 18 games since.
Third-placed Real, six points off the pace, host Eibar, who sit in the relegation zone, on Saturday ahead of next week’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool.