1-MIN READ

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Joao Felix (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Joao Felix (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Joao Felix is the third Atletico Madrid player in two weeks to test positive for Covid-19.

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid suffered a blow on Wednesday when the club announced that forward Joao Felix had become the third player in two weeks to test positive for Covid-19. "Joao Felix has tested positive for Covid-19. The striker is isolating at home, in compliance with the health authorities' guidelines and La Liga protocols," Atletico said in a statement.

The 21-year-old Portuguese player joins teammates Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, on the sidelines.

Neither Carrasco nor Hermoso were allowed to play in the 4-2 Liga victory against Cadiz on Sunday that gave Atletico a 10-point lead over second-placed Barcelona.


