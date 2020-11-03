News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Atlético Madrid Signs Kondogbia To Boost Its Midfield

MADRID: Atltico Madrid signed French-born midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia on Tuesday.

Kondogbias transfer from Valencia was completed after he passed a medical in Spain. Atltico said he signed a contract until 2024.

The 27-year-old Kondogbia joined Valencia in 2017 after two seasons with Inter Milan. He helped Valencia win the Copa del Rey in 2019.

Atltico called him a box-to-box footballer with a strong presence in midfield.

He will help make up for the departure of Thomas Partey to Arsenal at the end of the transfer window.

Atltico is fourth in the Spanish league with two games in hand.

  First Published: November 3, 2020, 17:39 IST
