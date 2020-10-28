Atlético Rallies To Beat Salzburg 3-2 In Champions League

MADRID: Joo Flix scored his second goal of the match in the 85th minute to give Atltico Madrid a 3-2 win over Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Marcos Llorente also scored for Atltico, which trailed early in the second half at the empty Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Salzburg got on the board with goals by Dominik Szoboszlai and Mergim Berisha late in the first half and shortly after the break.

Atltico had entered the day in last place in Group A after opening with a 4-0 loss at defending champion Bayern Munich, which stayed at the top with a 2-1 win at Lokomotiv Moscow earlier Tuesday.

Despite having veteran Uruguay striker Luis Surez and young Portugal forward Flix up front, Atltico struggled to create significant scoring opportunities during most of the match. Salzburg threatened with its fast counterattacks, especially after Atltico went a goal down and gave up spaces on defense.

Flix got the winner from close range after a ball crossed into the area. The hosts had opened the scoring with Llorentes shot from outside the area in the 29th, but Salzburg rallied with the goals by Szoboszlai in the 40th and Berisha in the 47th.

Flix, who nearly scored when his acrobatic volley hit the crossbar in the first half, had equalized from close range in the 52nd.

In the next round in November, Atltico visits Lokomotiv Moscow and Salzburg hosts Bayern.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni