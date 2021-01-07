Atlético Stunned By 3rd-tier Cornellà In Copa Del Rey

BARCELONA, Spain: Spanish league leader Atltico Madrid was upset by third-tier Cornell in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, losing 1-0 at the Barcelona-based club in the round of 32.

Atltico played with 10 men from 65th minute when Ricardo Snchez received his second booking.

Cornell defender Adrian Jimnez scored the game’s only goal in the eighth minute from a cross by Agus Medina to the near post.

Atltico was never comfortable on Cornells artificial turf. The closest it came to equalizing was Sal guezs shot off the woodwork midway through the first half.

Cornell is in seventh place of its group in the third tier, with three wins, two draws and four losses.

Atltico leads the Spanish league after having only lost once in 15 rounds.

___

