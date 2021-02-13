Atlético Wins 2-1 At Granada To Resume Title March

BARCELONA, Spain: Marcos Llorente and ngel Correa got Spanish league leader Atltico Madrid back on the winning path, providing the goals in a 2-1 victory at Granada on Saturday.

Atltico had stumbled in its march toward its first league title since 2014 when its eight-round winning streak was ended by a draw against Celta Vigo. The hard-fought win at Granada increased its lead over titleholder Real Madrid to eight points with a game in hand.

Granada stymied the visitors attack until Llorente struck in the 63rd minute from the edge of the area for his eighth goal in all competitions.

Yangel Herrera equalized three minutes later after Atlticos only defensive letdown when it failed to clear a corner kick.

Correa put the front-runners back on top for good in the 75th with a shot that took a deflection off defender Jess Vallejo before the ball looped over goalkeeper Rui Silva and fell into the far corner of the net.

Coming off a draw, we were extra motivated to get this win, Correa said. We knew … we were creating chances and it was only a question of when the goals would come.

Luis Surez, who leads the league with 16 goals, had Atlticos best chances before Llorentes opener. Suarez volleyed a pass by Correa off the crossbar just after halftime.

Coach Diego Simeone praised the effort by his players, especially Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso, who returned after bouts with the coronavirus.

The important thing today was our sense of fight, or enthusiasm as a group, Simeone said. There was Carrasco and Hermoso, who had spent 14 days at home without playing. Do you know how difficult that is? I had the coronavirus and I know all the work they had to do.

Atltico was still without forwards Joo Flix, Thomas Lemar, Moussa Dembl, and midfielder Hctor Herrera, all confined because of coronavirus infections.

Granada stayed in eighth place after its third league loss at home.

Real Madrid hosts Valencia on Sunday.

STRONG SEVILLA

Sevilla earned a ninth consecutive win across all competitions after Munir El Haddadis second-half header downed Huesca 1-0.

Yassine Bounou made three late saves to ensure the win over last-placed Huesca and give Sevilla a seventh clean sheet in a row.

Sevilla, which dealt Barcelona a 2-0 loss midweek in the opening leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal, moved into third place.

Julen Lopeteguis team hosts Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

