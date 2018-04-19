GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Atletico's Bare Banned for Nine Games for Abusing Referee

Atletico Madrid midfielder Keidi Bare was banned for nine matches on Wednesday after repeatedly abusing an official during a match for the club’s B team.

Reuters

Updated:April 19, 2018, 12:43 PM IST
Madrid: Atletico Madrid midfielder Keidi Bare was banned for nine matches on Wednesday after repeatedly abusing an official during a match for the club’s B team.

The Albanian, who has played twice for Atletico’s first team in the King’s Cup this season, was booked for dissent 14 minutes into the B side’s 4-1 defeat by Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, then sent off as he continued to remonstrate with referee Jose Joaquin Gallego Gambin.

“At the end of the first half, when we tried to enter our dressing-room the player was found in the doorway, referring to us in the same terms as before on repeated occasions,” the referee said in his report. Bare will sit out one match for accumulation of yellow cards and eight for his behaviour, meaning he will miss the team’s push for promotion from Segunda Division B.

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
