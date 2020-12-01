ATM vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group A match, Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich - Playing XI, Football

Bayern Munich, who have already qualified for the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 knockout stage, will travel to Atletico Madrid for their upcoming Group A fixture on Wednesday, December 2. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich match will be hosted at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Bayern, who are on a 16-match winning run across all UEFA competitions, will be looking to continue their form on the field. The German outfit, in their last match, defeated RB Salzburg 3-1.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, faced Lokomotiv Moscow in their previous fixture. The match ended in a goalless draw. Atletico are on the second spot in group table with five points whereas Bayern are leading the chart with 12 points.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 game between Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 am IST.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: ATM vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 ATM vs BAY, Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Captain: Felix

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 ATM vs BAY, Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Vice-Captain: Samir Felipe

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 ATM vs BAY, Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Goalkeeper: Oblak

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 ATM vs BAY, Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Defenders: Pavard, Savic, Alaba, Felipe

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 ATM vs BAY, Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Midfielders: Martinez, Saul, Carrasco.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 ATM vs BAY, Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Strikers: Sane, Correa, Felix.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 ATM vs BAY, Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up vs Bayern Munich: Oblak - Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Lodi - Llorente, Koke (c), Saul, Carrasco - Correa, Felix

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 ATM vs BAY, Bayern Munich possible starting line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Nuebel - Pavard, Süle, Alaba, Hernandez - Martinez - Costa, Mueller (c), Musiala, Sane - Choupo-Moting