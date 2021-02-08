ATM vs CV Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
.
Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Dream11 Best Picks / Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Dream11 Captain / Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: February 08, 2021, 15:36 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Atletico Madrid will be looking to sprint towards the La Liga title when they host Celta Vigo at the Spanish capital on Monday night. Diego Simeone's side sit right at the top of the table and they are 10 points clear of second-placed Barcelona with a game in hand, while Celta currently sit in 10th position, five points off the top seven.
Celta Vigo have endured a slump in recent weeks. The side have played out a 0-0 stalemate against Granada last weekend and will want to pull off an upset in this fixture.
The La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo game will commence at 01:30 AM IST.
ATM vs CV La Liga 2020-21, Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Live Streaming
Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. Viewers can live stream on La Liga Facebook pages.
ATM vs CV La Liga 2020-21, Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Match Details
Tuesday, February 09 – 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
La Liga 2020-21, ATM vs CV Dream11 team for Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo
La Liga 2020-21, ATM vs CV Dream11 team for Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo captain: Luis Suarez
La Liga 2020-21, ATM vs CV Dream11 team for Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo vice-captain: Iago Aspas
La Liga 2020-21, ATM vs CV Dream11 team for Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo goalkeeper: Jan Oblak
La Liga 2020-21, ATM vs CV Dream11 team for Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo defenders: Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo
La Liga 2020-21, ATM vs CV Dream11 team for Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo midfielders: Thomas Lemar, Angel Correa, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez
La Liga 2020-21, ATM vs CV Dream11 team for Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo strikers: Luis Suarez, Iago Aspas
ATM vs CV, La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up vs Celta Vigo: Jan Oblak; Felipe, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic; Lucas Torreira, Saul Niguez, Koke, Thomas Lemar, Angel Correa; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez
ATM vs CV, La Liga 2020-21 Celta Vigo possible starting line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Ruben Blanco; Aaron Caricol, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Hugo Mallo; Fran Beltran, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Santi Mina, Iago Aspas