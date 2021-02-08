ATM vs CV Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Atletico Madrid will be looking to sprint towards the La Liga title when they host Celta Vigo at the Spanish capital on Monday night. Diego Simeone's side sit right at the top of the table and they are 10 points clear of second-placed Barcelona with a game in hand, while Celta currently sit in 10th position, five points off the top seven.

Celta Vigo have endured a slump in recent weeks. The side have played out a 0-0 stalemate against Granada last weekend and will want to pull off an upset in this fixture.

The La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo game will commence at 01:30 AM IST.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. Viewers can live stream on La Liga Facebook pages.

Tuesday, February 09 – 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

captain: Luis Suarez

vice-captain: Iago Aspas

goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

defenders: Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo

midfielders: Thomas Lemar, Angel Correa, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez

strikers: Luis Suarez, Iago Aspas

ATM vs CV, La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up vs Celta Vigo: Jan Oblak; Felipe, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic; Lucas Torreira, Saul Niguez, Koke, Thomas Lemar, Angel Correa; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

ATM vs CV, La Liga 2020-21 Celta Vigo possible starting line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Ruben Blanco; Aaron Caricol, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Hugo Mallo; Fran Beltran, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Santi Mina, Iago Aspas