ATM vs EIB Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs SD Eibar XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Atletico Madrid will take on SD Eibar in La Liga at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in the La Liga fixture. Atletico Madrid have been impressive all season and they go into the match as overwhelming favourites.

SD Eibar come into this match placed at the bottom of the table and they need a lot of things to go in their favour to avoid relegation this season. They enter this match after a 1-0 defeat against Levante last weekend.

Luis Suarez will not be available for this match as he is injured and this could play a big factor in the outcome of this match. Apart from this, Joao Felix may also not take part in this match.

SD Eibar will be without Pape Diop as he remains suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season last weekend. Apart from him, Bryan Gil, Edu Exposito, Rober Correa will be fit enough to take part in this feature.

The La Liga 2020-21game will commence at 07:45 PM IST.ATM vs EIB La Liga 2020-21,Live Streamingmatch will not be shown on any TV Channel in India. Viewers can live stream on La Liga Facebook page.ATM vs EIB La Liga 2020-21,: Match Details

Sunday, April 18– 07:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

La Liga 2020-21, ATM vs EIB Dream11 team for

Captain: Angel Correa

Vice-captain: Sergi Enrich

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Defenders: Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Sergio Alvarez, Kevin Rodrigues

Strikers: Angel Correa, Sergi Enrich

ATM vs EIB La Liga 2020-21possible starting line-up vs: Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Saul Niguez; Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Angel CorreaATM vs EIB, La Liga 2020-21possible starting line-up vs: Marko Dmitrovic; Cote, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Alejandro Pozo; Aleix Garcia, Sergio Alvarez, Kevin Rodrigues, Takashi Inui; Kike Garcia, Sergi Enrich

