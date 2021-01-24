ATM vs VAL Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Atletico’s notched up a midweek victory over Eibar as Luis Suarez penalty helped them open up a nine-point gap between themselves and their rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table. It looks as if Atletico are now favourites to walk away with the title. Now, they are up against Valencia, a team which has stuttered in the season and they face a real relegation threat.

Both the sides have locked horns on 47 previous matches and Atletico lead with 18 wins. Valencia, on the other hand, are not too far behind as they have won 13 victories of their own.

For Atletico Madrid, the team combination will be a matter of concern. They will be without the services of Moussa Dembele, Hector Herrera, and Mario Hermoso as all of them are injured. Also, Keiran Trippier is currently serving an eight-game ban after the Spanish FA upheld his suspension.

For Valencia, Jasper Cillessen will be the only big absentee from the squad as he is continuing to recuperate from his injury.

ATM vs VAL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Valencia

ATM vs VAL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Valencia captain: Luis Suarez

ATM vs VAL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Valencia vice-captain: Kevin Gameiro

ATM vs VAL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Valencia goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

ATM vs VAL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Valencia defenders: Felipe Luis, Jose Gimenez, Thierry Correia, Mouctar Diakhaby

ATM vs VAL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Valencia midfielders: Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco, Uros Racic, Goncalo Guedes

ATM vs VAL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Valencia strikers: Kevin Gameiro, Luis Suarez

ATM vs VAL La Liga, Dream11 Atletico Madrid probable line-up vs Valencia: Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Felipe Luis, Jose Gimenez, Sime Vrsaljko; Koke, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez

ATM vs VAL La Liga, Dream11 Valencia probable line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Jaume Domenech; Thierry Correia, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Jose Gaya; Denis Cheryshev, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Goncalo Guedes; Maxi Gomez, Kevin Gameiro