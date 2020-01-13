ATP Cup Final HIGHLIGHTS: Novak Djokovic's Serbia Beat Rafael Nadal's Spain to Win Title

ATP Cup Final HIGHLIGHTS: Rafael Nadal's Spain lost to Novak Djokovic's Serbia in the final of the ATP Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney on Sunday. Serbia came from behind to defeat Spain with Novak Djokovic starring in both his singles and doubles matches. Djokovic beat Nadal 6-2, 7-6(4) in the second match of the day after Roberto Bautista Agut beat Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-1 in the first match of the tie. Djokovic then paired up with Victor Troicki and defeated Feliciano Lopez and Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-4.
Lajovic also enters the final with confidence, following his straight-sets victory against Karen Khachanov. World No. 34, who owns a 4-1 record at this event, will be aiming to record his first win against Bautista Agut in their fourth ATP clash. If Lajovic can break new ground, he will hand Djokovic the opportunity to capture the title for Serbia against Nadal. Following the two singles encounters, Nadal and Djokovic will both return to the court in what could prove to be a winner-takes-all doubles contest. Nadal will partner Pablo Carreno Busta in the final match of the tournament, with the Spaniards own a 2-0 record as a pair in this event. Djokovic will join forces with Viktor Troicki, who has secured wins in four of his five matches at the ATP Cup.
Jan 12, 2020 7:44 pm (IST)
Team Serbia wins the ATP Cup after Novak Djokovic/Victor Troicki win the decisive doubles 6-3, 6-4 against Team Spain's Feliciano Lopez/Pablo Carreno-Busta.
Rafael Nadal was originally supposed to play the decisive doubles of the ATP Cup along with Pablo Carreno Busta but instead Feliciano Lopez was fielded instead of him against Viktor Troicki and Novak Djokovic. The team from Serbia is currently leading 4-3 in the first set of the doubles, which will decided the winner of the trophy.
1st Set: Djokovic/Troicki 4-3 Lopez/Carreno-Busta
Roberto Bautista Agut defeated Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-1 in the first match of the tie while Novak Djokovic got the better of Rafael Nadal 6-2, 7-6(4) to draw things level.
Jan 12, 2020 5:31 pm (IST)
Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal 6-2, 7-6(4) in the ATP Cup final to bring Serbia level at 1-1 with Spain. Roberto Bautista Agut had won the first match for Spain and with Djokovic's win, the scoreline is level and now, it's on to the decisive doubles.
Rafael Nadal saves two game points and takes the service game in his second game point. This guarantees him at least a tiebreak, if Novak Djokovic holds his serve.
We are going into the tiebreak! Djokovic eases through to hold his serve to make it 6-6.
Rafael Nadal 6-6 Novak Djokovic. Djokovic won the first set 6-2.
Jan 12, 2020 4:56 pm (IST)
Both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are not letting up here. Except for one service game for Djokovic, every other service game has been easy going for them.
Rafael Nadal 5-5 Novak Djokovic. Djokovic won the first set 6-2.
Jan 12, 2020 4:39 pm (IST)
Rafael Nadal fails to make the best of five game points and Novak Djokovic grabs his second game point to survive a massive service game and keep the scoreline in the second set level at 3-3.
Rafael Nadal 3-3 Novak Djokovic. Djokovic won the first set 6-2.
Jan 12, 2020 4:23 pm (IST)
Neither Nadal nor Djokovic are currently letting up. Both of them have held their serve pretty comfortably so far. One break of serve can be very crucial here.
Rafael Nadal 2-2 Novak Djokovic. Djokovic won the first set 6-2.
Jan 12, 2020 4:11 pm (IST)
Rafael Nadal begins the first set by holding his serve. This was extremely crucial for the Spaniard as he had been broken early in the first set, which eventually cost him.
Djokovic, on the other hand, blazes away with his service game. He holds his serve 40-0.
Rafael Nadal 1-1 Novak Djokovic. Djokovic won the first set 6-2.
Jan 12, 2020 4:05 pm (IST)
The early break of serve proved to be the difference in the first set as Novak Djokovic raced to take the first set 6-2 against Rafael Nadal. Even as Spain lead the tie 1-0, if Djokovic beats Nadal here, the tie will go to a decisive doubles.
Roberto Bautista Agut will face Dusan Lajovic in the opening tie of the contest.
Bautista Agut has won five matches at this event for the loss of just 19 games. Lajovic, on the other hand, has won four. Lajovic owns a 4-1 record at this event, will be aiming to record his first win against Bautista Agut in their fourth head-to-head clash.
Rafael Nadal is looking forward to the match against Novak Djokovic.
"It's going to be a super tough final against Serbia," said Nadal. "Novak likes to play here and Serbia has a great team and is playing very well. But Roberto played an amazing match this afternoon and we have a good team, so we are ready for it."
"[It is going to] be a tough match for me, of course. He has been playing some great matches this week," said Nadal.
"Physically, I guess he is a little ahead of me. Djokovic plays on a surface that is perhaps his favourite," said Nadal. "I know I have a complicated game, but if I play at my best level I hope to have my chances. Then, we have other matches in the tie that can help us achieve something important".
Jan 12, 2020 12:16 pm (IST)
Spain's Road to the ATP Cup Final:
#TeamSpain's road to the ATP Cup final: 📍Perth 🇪🇸 3 - 0 🇬🇪 🇪🇸 3 - 0 🇺🇾 🇪🇸 3 - 0 🇯🇵
Rafael Nadal propelled Spain into the final of the inaugural ATP Cup, where they play the Novak Djokovic-led Serbia.
Nadal and Djokovic will meet for the 55th time in their ATP head-to-head series (Djokovic leads 28-26) in the tie's second match, when one player will be able to clinch the title for their team. Nadal has been impressed by the form of his great rival in the build-up to their latest encounter. Djokovic owns a perfect 6-0 record at the ATP Cup so far.
Nadal secured a comeback victory against Australia's Alex De Minaur in the semi-final. The world's top-ranked player was ambushed early by the young Australian, who threatened to run away with the match, before the Spaniard recovered to win 4-6 7-5 6-1. Earlier in the evening, Roberto Bautista Agut played a near flawless match to defeat a misfiring Nick Kyrgios 6-1 6-4, giving Spain an unassailable lead going into the doubles match.
In the other semi-final, world number two Novak Djokovic played tactical tennis to overcome the enigmatic Daniil Medvedev in a tight three-set match, which secured Serbia's place in the final. The Serbian won the contest 6-1 5-7 6-4 after he found success pushing the 198cm (6.5 ft) tall Russian around the court, forcing Medvedev to constantly scrape shots off his shoelaces. Serbia's Dusan Lajovic beat his more highly ranked opponent, Russia's Karen Khachanov, giving Serbia an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the doubles match.