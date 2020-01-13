ATP Cup Final HIGHLIGHTS: Novak Djokovic's Serbia Beat Rafael Nadal's Spain to Win Title

Read More

Rafael Nadal's Spain lost to Novak Djokovic's Serbia in the final of the ATP Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney on Sunday. Serbia came from behind to defeat Spain with Novak Djokovic starring in both his singles and doubles matches. Djokovic beat Nadal 6-2, 7-6(4) in the second match of the day after Roberto Bautista Agut beat Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-1 in the first match of the tie. Djokovic then paired up with Victor Troicki and defeated Feliciano Lopez and Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-4.Lajovic also enters the final with confidence, following his straight-sets victory against Karen Khachanov. World No. 34, who owns a 4-1 record at this event, will be aiming to record his first win against Bautista Agut in their fourth ATP clash. If Lajovic can break new ground, he will hand Djokovic the opportunity to capture the title for Serbia against Nadal. Following the two singles encounters, Nadal and Djokovic will both return to the court in what could prove to be a winner-takes-all doubles contest. Nadal will partner Pablo Carreno Busta in the final match of the tournament, with the Spaniards own a 2-0 record as a pair in this event. Djokovic will join forces with Viktor Troicki, who has secured wins in four of his five matches at the ATP Cup.