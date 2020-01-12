ATP Cup Final Live Score and Updates: Rafael Nadal's Spain Face Novak Djokovic's Serbia For Inaugural Title

Event Highlights
Lajovic also enters the final with confidence, following his straight-sets victory against Karen Khachanov. World No. 34, who owns a 4-1 record at this event, will be aiming to record his first win against Bautista Agut in their fourth ATP clash. If Lajovic can break new ground, he will hand Djokovic the opportunity to capture the title for Serbia against Nadal. Following the two singles encounters, Nadal and Djokovic will both return to the court in what could prove to be a winner-takes-all doubles contest. Nadal will partner Pablo Carreno Busta in the final match of the tournament, with the Spaniards own a 2-0 record as a pair in this event. Djokovic will join forces with Viktor Troicki, who has secured wins in four of his five matches at the ATP Cup.
Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is getting ready for his match against Rafael Nadal... by playing a bit of footy!
Bautista Gves Spain 1-0 lead in the final! Beats Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 7-5 6-1 in the first tie.
In the second set, Roberto Bautista Agut holds serve and then breaks Dusan Lajovic to take a 2-0 early lead again.
Bautista is on a roll! He wins the game on his serve and again on Lajovic's too. The Spaniard leads 4-0.
It's time for Lajovic to fight back. He breaks Bautista's serve. The Spaniard though is not taking it quietly breaks back. He will be serving for the tie...
And Bautista makes it 1-0 in favour of Spain after the first tie. The Spaniard wins the second set 6-1.
Bautista 6-1 Lajovic
Spain's Bautista Takes 1st Set 7-5 vs Lajovic!
Roberto Bautista Agut holds serve and then breaks Dusan Lajovic to take a 2-0 early lead in the first tie!
There is some fight back from the Serbian but is Bautista who holds serve to take a 3-0 lead.
Lajovic is roaring back. He holds serve and then manages to break Bautista's serve. It stands at 2-3 in Spain's favour.
The Serbian holds serve, after some resistance from Bautista though. It's 3 all.
Bautista holds his serve and so does Lajovic. he Spanish still leading. It stands 4-4.
It's back and forth tennis... as both Bautista and Lajovic hold their serve. The first set will not end at 6!
Bautista holds his serve and breaks Lajovic again to take the first set.
Bautista 7-5 Lajovic
Here we go!
We are just moments away from the start.
Dusan Lajovic has won the toss and Roberto Bautista Agut will be serving first.
First up - Bautista vs Lajovic!
Roberto Bautista Agut will face Dusan Lajovic in the opening tie of the contest.
Bautista Agut has won five matches at this event for the loss of just 19 games. Lajovic, on the other hand, has won four. Lajovic owns a 4-1 record at this event, will be aiming to record his first win against Bautista Agut in their fourth head-to-head clash.
Rafael Nadal is looking forward to the match against Novak Djokovic.
"It's going to be a super tough final against Serbia," said Nadal. "Novak likes to play here and Serbia has a great team and is playing very well. But Roberto played an amazing match this afternoon and we have a good team, so we are ready for it."
"[It is going to] be a tough match for me, of course. He has been playing some great matches this week," said Nadal.
"Physically, I guess he is a little ahead of me. Djokovic plays on a surface that is perhaps his favourite," said Nadal. "I know I have a complicated game, but if I play at my best level I hope to have my chances. Then, we have other matches in the tie that can help us achieve something important".
Spain's Road to the ATP Cup Final:
📍Perth
🇪🇸 3 - 0 🇬🇪
🇪🇸 3 - 0 🇺🇾
🇪🇸 3 - 0 🇯🇵
📍Sydney
QF: 🇪🇸 2 - 1 🇧🇪
SF: 🇪🇸 3 - 0 🇦🇺
Serbia's Road to the ATP Cup Final:
📍Brisbane
🇷🇸 3 - 0 🇿🇦
🇷🇸 2 - 1 🇫🇷
🇷🇸 2 - 1 🇨🇱
📍Sydney
QF: 🇷🇸 3 - 0 🇨🇦
SF: 🇷🇸 3 - 0 🇷🇺
ATP Cup Final: Rafael Nadal's Spain Take on Novak Djokovic's Serbia (Photo Credit: Reuters and News18)
Nadal and Djokovic will meet for the 55th time in their ATP head-to-head series (Djokovic leads 28-26) in the tie's second match, when one player will be able to clinch the title for their team. Nadal has been impressed by the form of his great rival in the build-up to their latest encounter. Djokovic owns a perfect 6-0 record at the ATP Cup so far.
Nadal secured a comeback victory against Australia's Alex De Minaur in the semi-final. The world's top-ranked player was ambushed early by the young Australian, who threatened to run away with the match, before the Spaniard recovered to win 4-6 7-5 6-1. Earlier in the evening, Roberto Bautista Agut played a near flawless match to defeat a misfiring Nick Kyrgios 6-1 6-4, giving Spain an unassailable lead going into the doubles match.
In the other semi-final, world number two Novak Djokovic played tactical tennis to overcome the enigmatic Daniil Medvedev in a tight three-set match, which secured Serbia's place in the final. The Serbian won the contest 6-1 5-7 6-4 after he found success pushing the 198cm (6.5 ft) tall Russian around the court, forcing Medvedev to constantly scrape shots off his shoelaces. Serbia's Dusan Lajovic beat his more highly ranked opponent, Russia's Karen Khachanov, giving Serbia an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the doubles match.
