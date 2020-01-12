ATP Cup Final Live Score and Updates: Rafael Nadal's Spain Face Novak Djokovic's Serbia For Inaugural Title

Read More

Rafael Nadal's Spain will take on Novak Djokovic's Serbia in the final of the ATP Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney. Nadal and Djokovic have faced off in finals at every Grand Slam and many other ATP Tour events but both men will meet in new surroundings on Sunday. The World No. 1 and World No. 2 lead their countries into the inaugural ATP Cup final, with both men eager to lift the trophy alongside their countrymen for the first time. The opening tie of the contest will feature Roberto Bautista Agut and Dusan Lajovic. Top 10 star Bautista Agut enters the contest in top form, having won five matches at this event for the loss of just 19 games.Lajovic also enters the final with confidence, following his straight-sets victory against Karen Khachanov. World No. 34, who owns a 4-1 record at this event, will be aiming to record his first win against Bautista Agut in their fourth ATP clash. If Lajovic can break new ground, he will hand Djokovic the opportunity to capture the title for Serbia against Nadal. Following the two singles encounters, Nadal and Djokovic will both return to the court in what could prove to be a winner-takes-all doubles contest. Nadal will partner Pablo Carreno Busta in the final match of the tournament, with the Spaniards own a 2-0 record as a pair in this event. Djokovic will join forces with Viktor Troicki, who has secured wins in four of his five matches at the ATP Cup.