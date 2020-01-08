ATP Cup: Novak Djokovic's Serbia Stay Unbeaten to Reach Quarters, Thiem's Austria Knocked Out

Brisbane: Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic said Wednesday that the ATP Cup was the ideal preparation for his bid to win an eighth Australian Open crown.

Speaking after Serbia beat Chile 2-1 to remain unbeaten after the round-robin stage, Djokovic said he wasn't fazed by having to play three top players in a row to start the season.

Djokovic made it three singles wins from three with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Cristian Garin, the world number 33, to win the tie for Serbia after Dusan Lajovic earlier beat Nicolas Jarry 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Jarry and Alejandro Tabilo salvaged some pride for Chile when they beat Viktor Troicki and Nikola Cacic in the doubles 6-3, 7-6 (2).

"I've never minded, to be honest, to face tough adversity from the blocks and have high-intensity matches from day one of the season," Djokovic, a 16-time grand slam winner, said.

"I had Kevin Anderson who was playing some extraordinary tennis. I thought it was the toughest match I've played here in Brisbane.

"And again against (Gael) Monfils, even though it was straight sets, it was still a lot of rallies and it was quite long and exhausting.

"I really am really happy with the challenges that I've had in the last six, seven days here, and hopefully that can allow me to build my form for Sydney and Melbourne later."

Serbia now travel to Sydney, where they will take on the eighth-ranked team in the quarter-finals and Djokovic said he expected to have even more support from Serbian fans there than in Brisbane.

"I'm enjoying it -- I enjoy the fact that we will actually go to a different city together, travel today, practice there tomorrow, play in a different environment," he said.

"Sydney's got a big Serbian community, hopefully the support can be as good as it was here, even better.

"It's a team competition, it's how I personally treat it, and that's how it feels for all of us, so having that journey through various places in Australia together feels like a World Cup to us a little bit."

HURKACZ DOWNS THIEM TO KNOCK OUT AUSTRIA

Polish youngster Hubert Hurkacz upset tennis world number four Dominic Thiem at the ATP Cup Wednesday, his third top 30 scalp at the inaugural team tournament, to remain unbeaten this year.

The tall 22-year-old, who reached a new career-high ranking 10 times last year and is now 37th in the world, was unflustered in the gritty 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) win in Sydney.

The victory ended any hope that the Thomas Muster-captained Austria had of winning Group E and advancing to the quarter-finals, with Poland also out of contention after losing their opening two ties.

The fate of the group will be decided later Wednesday when Croatia take on Argentina.

Hurkacz came into the match on the back of beating world number 13 Diego Schwartzman and the 28th-ranked Borna Coric, and said he was playing some of his best ever tennis.

"I played really well today. I mean Dominic is a great player, the way he played the first set was unbelievable. He brought out the best in me," he said.

"I tried to work really hard in the off-season with my coach and my fitness coach and I think that is paying off."

His young teammate Kacper Zuk also had a good day, becoming the lowest-ranked singles player to win a match at the ATP Cup, with the world number 448 rallying past Dennis Novak 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

"It's a good experience because I had a chance to play for our country, first of all," said Zuk, who pushed former world number three Marin Cilic hard in his last match.

"That's my first (win) against that high-ranked an ATP player (Novak). So for me, it means a lot, and I hope I will have more chances to play against guys like that."

The ATP Cup proved a mixed bag for Thiem, who has been tipped as one of the players capable of toppling the big three of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer and winning a Grand Slam this year.

He lost to Coric then bounced back to down Schwartzman before an inauspicious end with defeat to Hurkacz.

