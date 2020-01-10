ATP Cup: World No.1 Rafael Nadal Suffers Massive Upset at Hands of David Goffin
ATP Cup 2019: David Goffin defeated Rafael Nadal 6-4, 7-6(3) as Belgium and Spain played each other in quarter-finals.
Rafael Nadal lost to David Goffin. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Sydney: A lethargic world number one Rafael Nadal suffered a stunning upset at the ATP Cup on Friday, crashing in two tough sets to Belgium's David Goffin.
The Spaniard was heavily favoured to win the match and secure Spain a berth in the semi-finals after Roberto Bautista Agut eased past Kimmer Coppejans 6-1, 6-4 in the first singles match.
But the 19-time Grand Slam winner slumped 6-4, 7-6(3) to the 11th-ranked Belgium -- a rare defeat for Nadal while playing for his country.
It sent the tie into a decisive doubles match to determine who meets Australia in the last four.
"I had to hold my nerve for a long time, which wasn't easy," Goffin said.
"I knew against Rafa I had to take the ball early and take more risk. I was in the court trying to dictate and he had to find a solution."
"At the end, I am so so happy for Belgium."@David__Goffin #ATPCup | #Final8 | #ESPBEL pic.twitter.com/gpBOejhuTe— ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 10, 2020
Spain's group games during the round-robin phase of the inaugural team event were played in Perth, where the air was much drier.
Nadal, who had not dropped a set this year before meeting Goffin, faced not only heat but energy-sapping humidity in Sydney and struggled to deal with it, dripping in sweat for much of the match.
He was not on song and struggled to find his rhythm, giving away nine break points in the first set.
Goffin had two more break points to go 5-3 up in the second, but Nadal clung on and became more offensive to take the match to a tiebreak before the Belgian closed out the match for one of the biggest wins in his career.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did Sushant Singh Rajput Make His Relationship with Rhea Chakraborty Insta Official?
- Udit Narayan Wants Neha Kakkar to be His Daughter-in-law?
- Sexist BJP Leader Asks Deepika Padukone to 'Dance' in Mumbai Instead of Protesting in JNU
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Akhilesh Yadav Books Cinema Hall in Lucknow for Special Screening of 'Chhapaak'