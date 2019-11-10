ATP Finals 2019 Full Schedule, Groups, Match Timings in India: All You Need to Know

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will face the challenge of the fast-rising gen-next of tennis players at the ATP Finals.

The "Big Three" remain the men to beat at the season-ending tournament in London -- as they were when they first all played together at the event in 2007.

But the eight-man field at the O2 Arena contains a crop of exciting young players who have their eye on smashing the dominance of the old guard.

Germany's Alexander Zverev, who triumphed last year, is joined by Russia's Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

Dominic Thiem of Austria, at 26 slightly older than his young rivals, completes the field at the tournament featuring the year's best players, which starts on Sunday.

ATP FINALS DRAW:

Group Andre Agassi -

Rafael Nadal

Daniil Medvedev

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alexander Zverev

Group Bjorn Borg -

Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer

Dominic Thiem

Matteo Berrettini

ATP Finals Full Schedule -

DAY 1 SCHEDULE (NOVEMBER 10)

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini, Sunday 7.30 PM IST

Roger Federer vs Dominic Thiem, Monday 1.30 AM IST

DAY 2 SCHEDULE (NOVEMBER 11)

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Monday 7.30 PM IST

Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, Tuesday 1.30 AM IST

When and where to watch ATP Finals live?

The ATP Finals will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and can be streamed live on SonyLiv.

