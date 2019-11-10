ATP Finals 2019 Full Schedule, Groups, Match Timings in India: All You Need to Know
Novak Djokovic has the chance to equal Roger Federer's record haul of six titles at the ATP Finals and also Rafael Nadal to the year-end number one spot.
Roger Federer (left) and Rafael Nadal (right) and Novak Djokovic. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will face the challenge of the fast-rising gen-next of tennis players at the ATP Finals.
The "Big Three" remain the men to beat at the season-ending tournament in London -- as they were when they first all played together at the event in 2007.
But the eight-man field at the O2 Arena contains a crop of exciting young players who have their eye on smashing the dominance of the old guard.
Germany's Alexander Zverev, who triumphed last year, is joined by Russia's Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Italy's Matteo Berrettini.
Dominic Thiem of Austria, at 26 slightly older than his young rivals, completes the field at the tournament featuring the year's best players, which starts on Sunday.
The Contenders - Read Here
ATP FINALS DRAW:
Group Andre Agassi -
Rafael Nadal
Daniil Medvedev
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Alexander Zverev
Group Bjorn Borg -
Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer
Dominic Thiem
Matteo Berrettini
ATP Finals Full Schedule -
DAY 1 SCHEDULE (NOVEMBER 10)
Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini, Sunday 7.30 PM IST
Roger Federer vs Dominic Thiem, Monday 1.30 AM IST
DAY 2 SCHEDULE (NOVEMBER 11)
Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Monday 7.30 PM IST
Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, Tuesday 1.30 AM IST
When and where to watch ATP Finals live?
The ATP Finals will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and can be streamed live on SonyLiv.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bala Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Shows Strong Growth
- Shafali Verma is Youngest Indian to Score International Fifty, Surpasses Tendulkar's 30-year-old Record
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Declares War on Sidharth Shukla, Fans Gear Up for Big Fight
- Lionel Messi Nets 34th Hat-trick to Equal Cristiano Ronaldo's La Liga Record
- 'Brave' Goat Who Had the Befriended Tiger It Was 'Meal' For, Passes Away