ATP Finals: Roger Federer Stays Alive With Straight Sets Win Over Matteo Berrettini
ATP Finals 2019: Roger Federer defeated debutant Matteo Berrettini of Italy in a must-win game.
Roger Federer kept himself alive in the ATP Finals. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Roger Federer kept alive his hopes of a seventh ATP Finals crown on Tuesday, beating Italian debutant Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (2), 6-3 at London's O2 Arena.
The Swiss third seed put himself under enormous pressure by losing his first match on Sunday in straight sets in Group Bjorn Borg to Dominic Thiem.
The six-time champion was not at his fluent best on Tuesday but ultimately had too much for Berrettini, who won just three games against Novak Djokovic in his opener.
Both players were solid on serve in the first set, with Federer struggling to make inroads against the eighth seed.
The Swiss eventually earned himself the sniff of a chance in the 12th game, winning the first break point of the match but Berrettini snuffed out the danger and held to take it into a tie-break.
Next stop: Novak 😮@rogerfederer | #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/reLMxtnals— ATP Tour (@atptour) November 12, 2019
Federer upped the level of his game in the shootout, helped by some wayward shots from his opponent plus a Berrettini double-fault and won it comfortably 7-2.
The Swiss, clad in black, broke immediately at the start of the second to leave the Italian with a mountain to climb.
Berrettini earned a clutch of break points in the eighth game but Federer eventually served himself out of trouble, sealing the game with an ace.
Djokovic and Thiem hope to take a major step towards qualifying for the semi-finals when they meet in the evening match at the O2 Arena.
Djokovic is hunting a sixth ATP Finals title to pull level with Federer's record and is also seeking to pip Rafael Nadal to the year-end number one ranking.
On Monday top seed Nadal lost his opener in Group Andre Agassi to defending champion Alexander Zverev while Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Daniil Medvedev.
The top two players from each group qualify for the semi-finals.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: SouL MortaL Donates Entire Winning Amount to Indian Army
- WhatsApp Gets One Step Closer to The Dark Mode; New Beta Gets Dark Wallpaper
- World's Most Pierced Man with a Record of 450 Piercings Shows off His 'Devil Horns’
- Does Lionel Messi Really Have This Popular Comedian’s Face Tattooed on His Back?
- Emotions Got the Better of Me: Raheem Sterling Admits after Being Dropped by England