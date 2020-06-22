ATP Men's Tennis Adjusting Covid-19 Protocols After Borna Coric and Grigor Dimitrov Test Positive

The ATP men's tennis tour says it is continuing to 'plan and adjust' its precautions and protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic with an eye to its planned Aug. 14 resumption of competition.

The tour issued a statement Monday following word that two top-35 players tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in unsanctioned exhibition matches organised by No. 1 Novak Djokovic in Serbia and Croatia.

There were no social distancing measures observed at the Adria Tour exhibitions.

Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, who is currently No. 19, and his opponent in Croatia on Saturday, No. 33 Borna Coric, both said they have COVID-19.

The ATP said it "continues to urge strict adherence to responsible social distancing and health and safety guidelines to contain the spread of the virus."

Exhibition events have been staged in various places around the world while the ATP and WTA tours have been suspended since March because of the pandemic. The tours announced last week they plan to return in August.