ATP Montreal Masters: Second Seed Dominic Thiem Loses to Daniil Medvedev
Dominic Thiem was shocked by Daniil Medvedev in straight sets as the Russian advanced to the semi-finals of ATP Montreal Masters.
Dominic Thiem was shocked by Daniil Medvedev (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Montreal: Daniil Medvedev ended the run of Dominic Thiem at the ATP Montreal Masters on Friday with a 6-3, 6-1 upset victory that advanced the Russian into the semi-finals.
The 56-minute triumph handed the eighth seed revenge for a loss he took last April to the Austrian second seed in the Barcelona clay final.
Thiem won his first career matches this week in Canada after going 0-5 in the country over the past five years.
