ATP Paris Masters: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Bow Out in Quarters

Rohan Bopanna, along with partner Denis Shapovalov, lost to Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublov of Russia to crash out of the ATP Paris Masters.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
ATP Paris Masters: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Bow Out in Quarters
File photo of Rohan Bopanna. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Paris: India's top doubles player Rohan Bopanna, along with his partner Denis Shapovalov of Canada, suffered a narrow defeat against Russian duo of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublov in the quarter-finals to crash out of the Paris Masters here.

The Indo-Canadian duo fought hard for over 80 minutes before losing 5-7, 7-6, 8-10 against the Russian pair to bow out of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Bopanna and Shapovalov produced 10 aces but they also committed three double faults during the match.

The Indo-Canadian pair saved four out of seven breakpoints and converted both the chances that came their way.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had defeated the American Manuel Gonzalez and Argentine's Austin Krajicek in the pre-quarterfinals.

The Russian pair will now take on the Slovakian-Croatian combination of Filip Polasek and Ivan Dodig in the semifinal.

