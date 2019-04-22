ATP Rankings: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Achieves Career-Best 75, Djokovic Extends Lead at No.1

The RISE and RISE of @PrajneshGP! ⬆



🇮🇳's 🔝 Singles player, Prajnesh Gunneswaran reaches a career-best ranking of 7⃣5⃣ after finishing as the runner-up at #AnningChallenger! 🎾#ATPTour #AdvantagePune #ATPRankings pic.twitter.com/BrJZ7hopWq — Tata Open Maharashtra (@MaharashtraOpen) April 22, 2019

India’s top singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran made further strides in the ATP rankings as he achieved his career-best rank in the latest list.Prajnesh went five places up in the rankings and is now ranked 75th in the world. Last week, he finished runners-up at the Anning Challenger, where he was defending his title from last year.Prajnesh has made giant strides in the singles tennis circuit in the past year and it has shown in his steady rise in rankings.This year, Prajnesh even made it to the main draw at Indian Wells and Miami Open. At Indian Wells, Prajnesh made it to as far as the third round of the tournament.After Prajnesh, Ramkumar Ramanathan is the highest-ranked Indian in singles. Ramanathan rose six places to be the world No.151.Saketh Myneni is ranked No.247 while Sasi Kumar Mukund is the world No.270.In the doubles circuit, Rohan Bopanna is still the highest ranked Indian at No.43 but his partner Divij Sharan is right behind at No.44.Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan occupies the 60th place in the rankings while Purav Raja and Leander Paes are ranked 81st and 83rd, respectively.Novak Djokovic, with 11, 160 points further increased his stranglehold on top while Rafael Nadal remained second with 8,085 points.Alexander Zverev at No.3, Roger Federer at the fourth spot and Dominic Thiem completed the top five in ATP rankings.Italy’s Fabio Fognini, who won the Monte-Carlo Masters on Sunday, rose six places to achieves his career-best ranking of world No.12.Fognini had a brilliant week in Monte Carlo where he registered a huge and dominating win over clay-court king Rafael Nadal.