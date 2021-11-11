ATP Roundup: Lorenzo Musetti Beats Hugo Gaston in 5-set Thriller

Italian Lorenzo Musetti put on a show for the home crowd Wednesday, defeating Hugo Gaston 4-3, (4), 4-3 (6), 2-4, 3-4 (7), 4-2 at the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, Italy.

The ATP Finals employ a special first-to-four, best-of-five format, meaning four games win a set instead of the usual six.

The third-seeded Musetti improved to 1-1 in Group B on the strength of 11 aces.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz made quick work of No. 4 Brandon Nakashima 4-3 (4), 4-1, 4-3 (4). Second-seeded Sebastian Korda of the U.S. swept past Sebastian Baez of Argentina 4-3 (3), 4-2, 4-2. And No. 7 seed Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune of Denmark defeated Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo 4-1, 4-2, 1-4, 4-1.

Stockholm Open

Wild card Andy Murray of Great Britain continued his run by pulling off the upset of top-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-6 (4), 6-3 in Sweden.

Second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada swept past Serbian Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-4. Countryman and No. 3 Denis Shapovalov made quick work of Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Fourth-seeded Daniel Evans beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 7-6 (5), 6-2. Tommy Paul defeated fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in an all-American battle. No. 8 Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. bested Spain’s Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-4. Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands upset No. 7 Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-5.

Arthur Rinderknech defeated lucky loser Jozef Kovalik 6-4, 6-1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.