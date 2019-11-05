Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

ATP Tour Finals: Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer Drawn Together as Rafael Nadal Gets Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev

Rafael Nadal was drawn with Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev, as Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer were grouped together along with Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 5, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ATP Tour Finals: Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer Drawn Together as Rafael Nadal Gets Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev
Roger Federer (left) and Rafael Nadal (right) and Novak Djokovic. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Novak Djokovic has been drawn in the same group with Roger Federer at the season-ending ATP Tour Finals. Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini complete the line-up in group Bjorn Borg.

Rafael Nadal, who will be bidding to clinch year-end No. 1 in the ATP Rankings for the fifth time, is in the other group alongside Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and the defending champion Alexander Zverev in group Andre Agassi.

Eight different countries are represented in the elite eight-man singles field for the fourth consecutive year, with Group Bjorn Borg matches beginning on Sunday, 10 November. Group Andre Agassi matches are scheduled to begin on Monday, 11 November.

Roberto Bautista Agut and Gael Monfils, the 2016 qualifier, are first and second alternates respectively in the singles field.

Here is what the groups look like:

Group Andre Agassi -

[1] Rafael Nadal (ESP)

[4] Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

[6] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

[7] Alexander Zverev (GER)

Group Bjorn Borg -

[2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

[3] Roger Federer (SUI)

[5] Dominic Thiem (AUT)

[8] Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram