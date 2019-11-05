ATP Tour Finals: Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer Drawn Together as Rafael Nadal Gets Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev
Rafael Nadal was drawn with Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev, as Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer were grouped together along with Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini.
Roger Federer (left) and Rafael Nadal (right) and Novak Djokovic. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Novak Djokovic has been drawn in the same group with Roger Federer at the season-ending ATP Tour Finals. Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini complete the line-up in group Bjorn Borg.
Rafael Nadal, who will be bidding to clinch year-end No. 1 in the ATP Rankings for the fifth time, is in the other group alongside Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and the defending champion Alexander Zverev in group Andre Agassi.
Eight different countries are represented in the elite eight-man singles field for the fourth consecutive year, with Group Bjorn Borg matches beginning on Sunday, 10 November. Group Andre Agassi matches are scheduled to begin on Monday, 11 November.
Roberto Bautista Agut and Gael Monfils, the 2016 qualifier, are first and second alternates respectively in the singles field.
Here is what the groups look like:
Group Andre Agassi -
[1] Rafael Nadal (ESP)
[4] Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
[6] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)
[7] Alexander Zverev (GER)
Group Bjorn Borg -
[2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)
[3] Roger Federer (SUI)
[5] Dominic Thiem (AUT)
[8] Matteo Berrettini (ITA)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'People Will Lose Faith': Why Sushma Swaraj Insisted on Getting Kidney Surgery at AIIMS
- 'Don't Touch Me, I'm Celebrity': Twitter Mocks Ranu Mondal for 'Misbehaving' with Fan
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Arriving on November 9: Here’s Everything We Know
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Launched: Features, Price and More
- Want to Protect Your Child From The 999 AQI Air? Here Are Some Air Purifiers