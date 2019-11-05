ATP Tour Finals: Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer Drawn Together as Rafael Nadal Gets Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev

London: Novak Djokovic has been drawn in the same group with Roger Federer at the season-ending ATP Tour Finals. Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini complete the line-up in group Bjorn Borg.

Rafael Nadal, who will be bidding to clinch year-end No. 1 in the ATP Rankings for the fifth time, is in the other group alongside Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and the defending champion Alexander Zverev in group Andre Agassi.

Eight different countries are represented in the elite eight-man singles field for the fourth consecutive year, with Group Bjorn Borg matches beginning on Sunday, 10 November. Group Andre Agassi matches are scheduled to begin on Monday, 11 November.

Roberto Bautista Agut and Gael Monfils, the 2016 qualifier, are first and second alternates respectively in the singles field.

Here is what the groups look like:

Group Andre Agassi -

[1] Rafael Nadal (ESP)

[4] Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

[6] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

[7] Alexander Zverev (GER)

Group Bjorn Borg -

[2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

[3] Roger Federer (SUI)

[5] Dominic Thiem (AUT)

[8] Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.