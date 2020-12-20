Auburn's Big First Half Leads To 77-41 Defeat Of Troy

AUBURN, Ala.: Allen Flanigan scored 14 points, 15 Tigers saw playing time, a dozen scored and Auburn defeated Troy 77-41 on Saturday, picking up a fourth-straight win.

Flanigan, who played 26 minutes, was 4-for-7 shooting and made four assists. Jaylin Williams added 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting with six rebounds and two steals. JT Thor added 10 points.

Auburn never trailed after Flanigan dropped in a 3-pointer in the opening minute and used runs of 13-0 and 20-0 to lead 43-10 at halftime.

The Tigers (5-2) were 57% shooting, making 28 of 49 from the field but were 7 for 20 from beyond the 3-point arc after setting a school record for made 3s with 22 earlier in the month.

Troy (4-4) came in having allowed 13 made 3s in its previous three games.

The sophomore Flanigan is one-third of Auburn’s young starting point guard rotation. Freshman Justin Powell scored three points with eight assists in 22 minutes and sophomore Tyrell Jones picked up four fouls in seven minutes with two points and two rebounds.

Nick Stampley led the Trojans with 13 points, no other Trojan scored more than five.

Troy, just 89 miles away, had won the last matchup at Auburn in 2009 but the Tigers lead the series 11-1.

The Tigers play one more nonconference game, against Appalachian State on Tuesday, before opening Southeast Conference play against visiting Arkansas, Dec. 30.

