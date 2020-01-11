Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Auckland Classic: Jessica Pegula Ends Caroline Wozniacki's Final Hopes

Jessica Pegula defeated Caroline Wozniacki 3-6 6-4 6-0 to book her place in the final of the Auckland Classic.

Reuters

Updated:January 11, 2020, 11:06 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Auckland Classic: Jessica Pegula Ends Caroline Wozniacki's Final Hopes
Jessica Pegula (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Wellington: Jessica Pegula ended Caroline Wozniacki's hopes of clinching her first Auckland Classic title when she fought back from a first set rout to beat the Dane 3-6 6-4 6-0 in their semi-final on Saturday.

The 25-year-old American will meet either top seed Serena Williams or teenage compatriot Amanda Anisimova in Sunday's final.

Wozniacki has been synonymous with the tournament since she first played in Auckland in 2015 but is retiring after the Australian Open later this month.

She had lost her two previous finals at the Auckland Tennis Centre, to Venus Williams in 2015, and Julia Goerges in 2018.

"Caroline has had an amazing career ... and I'm glad that I got to play her before she retired, but I am just happy to get the win and am excited to be in the final," Pegula said.

"I definitely knew that if I played defensively, I wasn't going to win that battle, because she is the best in the world at that, so I knew I had to step in, take my chances and trust my game."

Wozniacki, who gained a measure of revenge on Goerges in the quarter-finals on Friday, raced through the first set, but found herself 3-0 down in the second.

Pegula's lead, however, disappeared just as quickly as she had built it and Wozniacki battled back to 3-3, but the American managed to break the former world number one in the final game of the set to send it to a decider.

It was then virtually one-way traffic in the third set as the right-handed American opened up the court and moved the Dane around to dictate play and raced away with the match, which she sealed on her second match point opportunity with a forehand winner.

Despite the loss, Wozniacki received a standing ovation from the crowd but will still be in action on Sunday, having advanced to the doubles final with Williams.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram