AUG vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21 Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Augsburg will take on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening with an aim to create an upset as they have encountered defeats in three of their last four games.

For Bayern, this game will be a first of the five consecutive games slated against sides that are against sides in the bottom half of the table and hence, this is a great opportunity for them to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

As far as the team combination is concerned, Augsburg are expected to be without the services of Raphael Framberger. Also, Fredrik Jensen and Jan Morávek have resumed training but they might not be fit enough to take part in this match.

Hansi Flick, on the other hand, has already informed that he expects two players to be unavailable for this derby. Tanguy Nianzou and Malik Tillman remain to be absent.

Serge Gnabry, who was subbed off with cramp against Freiburg, but he might start this game from the bench.

AUG vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Augsburg probable starting line-up vs Bayern Munich: Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai; Rani Khedira, Ruben Vargas, Mads Pedersen, Daniel Caligiuri; Michael Gregoritsch, Florian Niederlechner, Alfreð Finnbogason

AUG vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Bayern Munich probable starting line-up vs Augsburg: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski