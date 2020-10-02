SPORTS

Augsburg Coach Heiko Herrlich To Miss Game With Collapsed Lung

Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich will miss the Bundesliga game against Wolfsburg due to a collapsed lung.

Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich has a collapsed lung and will miss the team’s next game, the Bundesliga club said Friday.

Augsburg general manager Stefan Reuter, explaining why Herrlich wasnt at a scheduled news conference, said the condition would rule Herrlich out of Sunday’s game at Wolfsburg.

A collapsed lung, also known as a pneumothorax, occurs when air gets into the chest cavity. Reuter said the suspicion was that Herrlich was injured while coughing at night and that he was receiving inpatient treatment.

Augsburg is hoping to build on an impressive start to the season, winning both of its opening league games, including a surprise 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund last week.

No caretaker coach has yet been chosen. Reuter said Herrlich will discuss with his assistant coaches about who will be on the sideline on Sunday.”

