Australian climber Ben O’Connor soared to a high-altitude stage win on the Tour de France on Sunday on a cold, rainy day that culminated in a 21km climb to Tignes.

UAE Emirates controlled the main contenders and their leader the 22-year-old defending champion Tadej Pogacar again hurt his rivals and strengthened his hold on the Tour lead, while the Citroen AG2R man O’Connnor hauled himself into second in the overall standings.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here