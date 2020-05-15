Aussie Rules Football Sets June 11 Return Date After Covid-Enforced Break

Top-flight Australian Rules football matches will resume on June 11, the sport's governing body said Friday, as sport gradually resumes in the country after shutting down for the coronavirus.

The Australian Football League said non-contact training would resume on Monday, paving the way for the suspended 2020 season to restart.

"Presidents and CEOs of the 18 clubs were told Friday morning in an online hook-up of the AFL's resumption plans, including permission to begin non-contact training next Monday," the AFL said.

"Contact training at clubs will be permitted from May 25." The AFL season had played just one round before being shut down.

Aussie Rules is Australia's most popular spectator sport.

The AFL earlier struck a deal with players to slash wages by 50 percent until May to ensure the game can survive its coronavirus shutdown.

Four teams have based themselves at Gold Coast golf resorts in order to limit the risk of infection.

Australia has been one of the most successful countries in controlling the coronavirus epidemic, with just under 7,000 cases and 100 deaths for a population of 25 million.

Several of the country's states and territories have begun easing travel and public gathering restrictions imposed in March to curb the spread of the disease.