Australia, Argentina Play To 16-16 Draw In Tri-Nations Match

Australia and Argentina played to a 1616 TriNations draw on Saturday after fullback Reece Hodge missed with a longrange lastminute penalty goal attempt for the second time in two weeks.
SYDNEY: Australia and Argentina played to a 16-16 Tri-Nations draw on Saturday after fullback Reece Hodge missed with a long-range last-minute penalty goal attempt for the second time in two weeks.
Hodge also had the chance to boot Australia to victory with three minutes to go in its 15-15 draw with the Pumas two weeks ago in Newcastle.
He also struck the uprights with an after-the-siren shot in the Wallabies season-opening 16-16 stalemate with the All Blacks in Wellington in October.
Hodge had earlier slotted three penalty goals on Saturday.
Argentina came into the match as underdogs after being beaten 38-0 by the Tri-Nations champion All Blacks and then having inspirational skipper Pablo Matera and two teammates stood down for disciplinary reasons.
Michael Hooper, in his last test as captain before taking a year-long sabbatical in Japan, was yellow carded in the first half for a no-arms tackle.
His replacement, forward Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, was sent off for making dangerous contact to Santiago Grondonas head at the 60-minute mark.
