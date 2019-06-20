Australia vs Bangladesh: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

Australia will be heavy favourites as they go into the ICC World Cup 2019 match against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Australia have so far won four of their five matches and are riding high on confidence.

Bangladesh will also have their confidence up high after Shakib Al Hasan's sensational hundred took them to a big victory against West Indies. Bangladesh will look to replicate that form against the mighty Australians.

Australia are currently third on the points table while Bangladesh are fifth with five points from as many matches, three points behind Australia.

David Warner has been in remarkable form for Australia so far and he would be expected to deliver once again when the Bangldesh bowlers come in front of him. For Bangladesh, they will need more than just Shakib's brilliance to effect a scalp as big as Australia.

Match Details

The Australia-Bangladesh tie is the 24th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Trent Bridge stadium in Nottingham. The match will start at 3 PM IST today. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

Team News

All-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile will make their return on Thursday as both are fit and available for World Cup game against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge. Stoinis and Coulter-Nile should come in place of Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson into the playing XI.

Bangladesh, who are coming off a comprehensive win over West Indies after chasing down a huge target of 322, are unlikely to change their playing XI. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza was seen strapping up his knee after bowling his quota of overs but is unlikely to skip this crucial game.

Predicted XI

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal

Dream11 Picks

Aaron Finch, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Steven Smith (VC), Soumya Sarkar, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman.