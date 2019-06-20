Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Australia vs Bangladesh: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

All-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile will make their return for the Australia-Bangladesh match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 20, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Australia vs Bangladesh: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming
Bangladesh will look to keep the winning momentum against Australia.
Loading...

Australia will be heavy favourites as they go into the ICC World Cup 2019 match against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Australia have so far won four of their five matches and are riding high on confidence.

Bangladesh will also have their confidence up high after Shakib Al Hasan's sensational hundred took them to a big victory against West Indies. Bangladesh will look to replicate that form against the mighty Australians.

Australia are currently third on the points table while Bangladesh are fifth with five points from as many matches, three points behind Australia.

David Warner has been in remarkable form for Australia so far and he would be expected to deliver once again when the Bangldesh bowlers come in front of him. For Bangladesh, they will need more than just Shakib's brilliance to effect a scalp as big as Australia.

Match Details

The Australia-Bangladesh tie is the 24th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Trent Bridge stadium in Nottingham. The match will start at 3 PM IST today. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

Team News

All-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile will make their return on Thursday as both are fit and available for World Cup game against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge. Stoinis and Coulter-Nile should come in place of Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson into the playing XI.

Bangladesh, who are coming off a comprehensive win over West Indies after chasing down a huge target of 322, are unlikely to change their playing XI. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza was seen strapping up his knee after bowling his quota of overs but is unlikely to skip this crucial game.

Predicted XI

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal

Dream11 Picks

Aaron Finch, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Steven Smith (VC), Soumya Sarkar, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram