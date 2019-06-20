Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Australia vs Bangladesh: Nottingham Weather Updates, Trent Bridge Pitch Report and Records

The weather forecast for Nottingham is for scattered thunderstorms on Thursday.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 20, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Australia vs Bangladesh: Nottingham Weather Updates, Trent Bridge Pitch Report and Records
Australia will look to continue their winning run against Bangladesh.
Loading...

Defending champions Australia, who are currently placed second in the points table, will play their 6th match in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Bangladesh on June 20 (today) at Trent Bridge.

After securing four wins so far, Aaron Finch’s side will eye to maintain their dominance on field. Meanwhile, Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladesh, who performed exceptionally well in their previous match against West Indies, will hope to register a second consecutive win.

Weather update:

The weather forecast for Nottingham is for scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. There is 62 percent chance of rain and the major part of the day is expected to see overcast conditions which will help the seamers. Chances of the sun coming out for long periods is low, but both sides will be hoping rain does not affect play.

The temperature is expected to hover around the 17 degree mark with the minimum expected to be around 8 degrees.

Pitch Report:

The pitch in Nottingham has turned out to be an excellent one of batting thus far. However, there is a significant amount of bounce on the strip for the fast bowlers. Under overcast conditions, batsmen need to be a bit wary, especially while facing the seamers. The deck has also favoured the team, batting first and hence, it won’t be a surprise if the teams opt to bat first.

Stadium Facts

Trent Bridge was first established in 1841 with a capacity of 17,000 people. Previously, it was a shared home of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and Notts County Football Club, but an overlapping of cricket and football seasons resulted in shifting of the football club to Meadow Lane. So now, Trent Bridge is mostly a cricket ground used for Test, One-day internationals and County cricket.

The venue has seen a total of 39 one day international being played, of which, 15 were won by batting first and the other 24 matches were won when the team chased the runs. This stadium hasn’t witnessed any ties as of yet.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram