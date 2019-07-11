Australia vs England World Cup 2019 Semi-final: Birmingham Weather, Edgbaston Pitch Report and Stadium Record

Defending champions Australia are all set to take on the hosts, England, in their upcoming semi-final clash at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday. Meanwhile England, who have never won a World Cup title, will look forward to reach the final as they take on Aaron Finch and his men in their upcoming encounter.

Weather Report: The upcoming clash between Australia and England might witness rain. There is possibility of patchy rain as the day subjected to clouds. The maximum temperature expected is 21 degree Celsius whereas 14 degree Celsius is estimated to be lowest.

Pitch Report: Based on previous matches, the pitch here is more batting friendly. However, with clouds in sight, it is better to opt for bowling first as the weather conditions is all set to favour the bowlers.

Venue Facts: Scheduled at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, this is the last ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue. It was first established in 1882 with the capacity of 24,803 people.

This finest venue which is also known as County Ground has staged two of the most famous international matches. One of such match was 1999 world cup semi-final, when there was a tie between Australia and South Africa and another was in 2005, when England won the second Ashes Test by two runs.

It has hosted a total of 58 One Day Internationals, out of these 22 were won by Home side, 13 were won by touring side while the neutral side come out to be victorious on 16 occasions. The highest team innings scored here is 408/9 in an England vs New Zealand match. Whereas, the lowest total recorded here is 70/10 in an Australia vs England match.

Along with hosting One Day Internationals, it has also staged Twenty20 finals day on several occasions. Besides this, some of the iconic moments at this ground include Brian Lara’s unbeatable knock of 501 runs.