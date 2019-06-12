English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Australia vs Pakistan: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming
Australia would look to return to winning ways after the loss to India as they square-off against Pakistan at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Tuesday.
The Australians celebrate a wicket during their match against the West Indies. .
Australia would look to return to winning ways after the loss to India as they square-off against Pakistan at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Tuesday. Although the odds favour the five-time champions, the odds don’t matter when it is Pakistan playing.
Pakistan were bounced out for 105 in their tournament-opening loss to West Indies but rallied to beat top-ranked England, a pre-tournament title favourite, to end a run of 11 straight defeats. Sarfaraz Ahmed and his squad are sick of being dubbed the most unpredictable team in ODI cricket, but it's the most reliable tag for them.
But what is predictable is the weather as rain is again forecast for this game. Showers are expected during the match frequently and another washout could be on the cards.
Match Details
This is the 17th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. The match will start at 3 PM IST today. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.
Team News
Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is unlikely to make any changes to his settled playing XI for the game against Australia since the side has not played any cricket since their victory over England.
Defending World Cup champions, on the other hand, have been dealt a big blow with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis being ruled out of the game against Pakistan. Australia have called up Mitchell Marsh as cover for Stoinis because skipper Aaron Finch said it’s still not clear till when the all-rounder is out.
Predicted XI
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa
Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Fakhar Zaman
Dream11 Picks
Batsmen: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Alex Carey (WK)
All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez
Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali.
