Australia vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Score: Peru Double Their Lead Against Australia

Commentary:

Catch all the action from the match between Australia and Peru through our live commentary.Australia's long-suffering fans are bracing for another World Cup anti-climax tomorrow when the Socceroos face a Peru side desperate for a victory that may send their opponents home. Pipped 2-1 in the final minutes by France and left agonising over their failure to win a thrilling 1-1 draw against Denmark, Australia face the South Americans for the first time knowing even a win could end their hopes of remaining in Russia. Coach Bert van Marwijk led his native Netherlands to the 2010 final, where the Dutch were undone by Andres Iniesta's extra-time winner for Spain. So far in Russia, the 65-year-old has been both encouraged and frustrated by a side showing marked improvements defensively but little progress in the creative play that leads to goals."Scoring," said Van Marwijk when asked prior to their crunch Group C match against Denmark what Australia lacked most. "We have to play and create more chances." Failure to beat the Danes in a match that did have bright spots such as exciting teenage striker Daniel Arzani coming off the bench and forcing a great stop from Denmark 'keeper Kasper Schmeichel sorely dented their hopes of reaching the last 16 for the first time since 2006. In a country where football is vying for support against traditional heavyweights like Australian rules, rugby league and cricket, the knives are already out for the Socceroos. Online haters have abused midfielder Robbie Kruse and members of his family on social media.Captain Mile Jedinak, who has scored both of Australia's goals in Russia from the penalty spot, insists their campaign is not over. "The belief is still there. And we will keep holding on to that until it's taken away from us," said Jedinak, the heavily bearded defender who plays for Aston Villa in the English Championship. But sitting third in Group C with one point from two games, Australia need to score goals, beat Peru and hope already-qualified France's decision to rest key players does not hamper hopes of a French win over Denmark that would potentially give Australia a lifeline. "It's a must-win game for us," said Josh Risdon, the Western Sydney Wanderers defender who is one of several players tipped to quit the struggling A-League for Europe."We know Peru are a good side but we'll make sure we're ready come game day," said defender Aziz Behich, who quit Melbourne Heart in 2013 for Bursaspor in Turkey. "We still have to do our job... I've got a lot of belief that France will do the job against Denmark." Van Marwijk, who led minnows Saudi Arabia to qualification for the World Cup in Russia before being released and taking up the reins in Australia, will leave the Australian setup after this campaign and be replaced by Graham Arnold. Arnold, an Australian who has been successful with club side Sydney FC, has signed a four-year deal to the end of the 2022 World Cup cycle and will be expected to usher in a new era. "I look forward to learning a lot from Bert (van Marwijk) from afar," Arnold said after his appointment in March.Iranian-born Arzani, used as a late substitute against France and, to better effect, against Denmark, is expected to be the lynchpin of a future Australian attacking line that has so far failed to deliver in Russia. Yet ahead of their clash against Peru, there have also been calls for Van Marwijk to give Tim Cahill what would be his last World Cup appearance. The 38-year-old former Everton striker, who helped steer the Socceroos into the last 16 in 2006 and has scored in Australia's last three editions, has been an unused substitute so far.

68:After Tim Cahill knocks down a header and Peru clear teh second ball, Australia play the quick corner short but cannot get a shot on target. Time is running out for their World Cup.

67:Daniel Arzani finds himself in space in front of the defense but his shot from the left channel twists over the goal.

66:Tom Rogic stops a counter attack but wrapping up a player will always receive a caution.

66:Aaron Mooy tries it short but nothing comes of it.

66:Tom Rogic (Australia)

65:Miguel Trauco trips up Mathew Leckie. Aaron Mooy will take the kick.

63:Paolo Hurtado enters for Renato Tapia.

63:Paolo Hurtado (on). Renato Tapia (off). (Peru)

60:Newly entered Daniel Arzani receives a caution for his foul.

60:The ball drops in from the right side but Peru clear up the field. Daniel Arzani has to commit a foul to stop the attack.

60:Daniel Arzani (Australia)

59:After a long throw is cleared out, Aaron Mooy takes the corner from the right side. Tim Cahill just misses getting a head to it. Aziz Behich tries a left-footed shot deflected wide for another corner.

58:Daniel Arzani enters for Robbie Kruse.

58:Daniel Arzani (on). Robbie Kruse (off). (Australia)

57:Though that result now matters less with Australia down two goals, Denmark not scoring does not hurt their chances.

56:From the right corner, Aaron Mooy swings the ball in to the near post and it fall to the ground and Peru clears without incident.

55:Aaron Mooy hits a right-footed screamer directly into the wall and out for a corner kick.

54:Tim Cahill will have his first chance to score as Pedro Aquino commits a foul on the right side of the box.

53:Tim Cahill enters for Tomi Juric as Australia need at least three goals in the second half.

53:Tim Cahill (on). Tomi Juric (off). (Australia)

52:From the left side Aaron Mooy swings the ball in but Peru clears away.

51:Australia did a poor job of getting back to stop Peru accelerating up the left wing. The strong left-footed shot was always going past the goalkeeper, however.

50:Paolo Guerrero scores from the left side! This match is all but over.

50:Paolo Guerrero (Peru)

48:Australia turn up the defensive intensity but Peru are able to switch field and work it down the right side.

47:Miguel Trauco tries a cross but it is blocked. Australia clear it deep down the field.

46:Australia kick off, needing to score at least two goals and hoping for the score to change in the France-Denmark match currently knotted at 0-0.

46:Pedro Aquino (on). Yoshimar Yotun (off). (Peru)

45:Pedro Aquino for Yoshimar Yotun

45:The play it short and the ensuing cross is cleared by Mile Jedinak.

45:One minute injury time given.

45:Yoshimar Yotun receives the caution for a sliding challenge on Mathew Leckie.

45:Yoshimar Yotun (Peru)

43:Yoshimar Yotun hits a left-footed free kick toward the goal Mark Milligan rises to head away.

42:Aziz Behich fouls Andre Carrillo on the right side of the Australia box. Peru set for the free kick.

40:Aaron Mooy hits it directly at Trent Sainsbury near the back post. Possibly hit too hard, the ball deflects out for a goal kick.

39:Edison Flores leaves a leg in on Joshua Risdon. Aaron Mooy will take the free kick from the right side.

37:Calmly working it up the left, Edison Flores looks for Miguel Trauco cutting underneath but the pass is too long.

35:From the left corner Aaron Mooy sends it around to the back post but no Australian player can direct a header anywhere near the goal.

34:Mathew Leckie cannot slide into a sure goal as Peru's defense races back to clear.

33:Yoshimar Yotun tries a long shot from the center of the field but it bounces wide to the right.

32:Australia try to work it back from the byline from the left side but Robbie Kruse is offside before he passes it to Mathew Leckie.

30:Goalscorer Andre Carrillo tries to outrun his defender in the right corner and goes to ground but no action from referee Sergei Karasev.

28:Aaron Mooy curls in the kick from the left corner but it is cleared away.

26:Tom Rogic dribbles into the area and his effort is cleared for a corner kick.

24:After a Trent Sainsbury foul 30 yards from goal, Paolo Guerrero has a free header but hits it down in front of Australia keeper Mathew Ryan.

23:Going down an early goal should force Australia manager Bert Van Marwijk to get numbers forward. They will need at least two goals to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages if the Denmark-France result holds.

21:Aziz Behich overlaps and crosses for Mathew Leckie who heads it over the bar.

18:Andre Carrillo took the volley first time from a dropping ball on the outside of the area. Almost against the run of play, Peru had numbers forward after a long ball was worked to the left.

18:Peru score their first goal of the World Cup! Andre Carrillo right-foots a volley across the area!

18:Andre Carrillo. Assist by Paolo Guerrero (Peru)

15:Mathew Leckie cannot get to a pass pulled back from the left byline. Australia have had most of the possession and have been ambitious working it in from the corners.

13:Joshua Risdon gets forward from his full-back position but the long ball from Aaron Mooy is too long.

11:After playing in their own half for most of the game, Peru tries a long ball to the right corner but winger Andre Carrillo cannot catch up to it. Out for a goal kick.

10:Mile Jedinak (Australia)

9:Mile Jedinak receives the first yellow card of the game for a high challenge near midfield. Peru play the free kick short.

7:Tomi Juric gets played through and tries to pull it back from inside the 6-yard box but Pedro Gallese dives to control the ball.

5:Mathew Leckie chases down a deep ball in the right corner and has his cross blocked. The ball falls to Mile Jedinak who hits it well over the goal from the right side of the box.

2:Aaron Mooy shifts the angle of attack to the left side but Peru takes it away in the left corner before a cross can go in.

1:Here we go in Sochi, Australia attacking from the left.

0:Australia wear all yellow, Peru all red with the traditional white sash running down from the left shoulder.

0:Peru (4-2-3-1) have nothing to lose and will look to attack early with a quick offensive lineup: Gallese – Advincula, Ramos, Santamaria, Trauco – Tapia, Yotun – Carrillo, Cueva, Flores – Guerrero

Bench: Caceda, Carvallo, Loyola, Corzo, Rodriguez, Araujo, Polo, Aquino, Cartagena, Hurtado, Ruidiaz

0:Australia (4-2-3-1) make one change to the starting lineup against Denmark with Tomi Juric starting up top instead of Andrew Nabbout who Juric replaced late in that match: Ryan – Risdon, Sainsbury, Milligan, Behich – Jedinak, Mooy – Leckie, Rogic, Kruse – Juric

Bench: Jones, Vukovic, Meredith, Jurman, Degenek, Luongo, Irvine, Arzani, Petratos, Nabbout, Cahill, MacLaren

0:There are many different ways the math can go in Group C qualification but there is only one thought for the Australia team today at Fisht Stadium in Sochi: win and hope Denmark loses to France. Peru have no chance of reaching the knockout stages but will hope to leave Russia with a positive result after strong performances without much to show for them.

Australia have scored twice through Mile Jedinak penalty kicks placed into the bottom right corner and have been bold in attack and physical in defense, picking up three yellow cards against France and holding Denmark to one brilliant goal from Christian Eriksen. Never a country to be discouraged in international athletic competitions, Australia will be focused and physical against a Peru team that will give Aaron Mooy and the Australian midfield space to do work.

Peru have yet to score in this tournament from open play or otherwise and will look to do something memorable today to reward the thousands of fans who made the long trip to Russia from the mountainous South American republic. But the positive atmosphere around the team and its qualification after many years away from the World Cup took a hit this weekend. According to a statement from the Peruvian Football Federation, forward Jefferson Farfan suffered a “traumatic brain injury” after a collision with a teammate during training on Saturday. The Lokomotiv Moscow winger was knocked unconscious and temporarily paralyzed as a result of the collision and will not be available for the game today.

Group leader and pre-tournament favorite France are already qualified for the next round with two victories and a loss to Denmark today eliminates Australia. If Denmark goes up a goal or two in the other Group C game it could render the result here less important.