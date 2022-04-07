Australian GP: Haas Have No Spare Chassis

Haas have no spare chassis for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix after Mick Schumacher’s crash in qualifying for the previous race in Saudi Arabia, team boss Guenther Steiner said on Thursday.

The U.S.-owned Formula One team are fifth in the championship after two races thanks to Kevin Magnussen scoring in both.

Schumacher did not race in Jeddah after his Saturday smash but is back for Melbourne.

”We have everything, but we have no abundance of spare parts,” Steiner told reporters at Albert Park.

He said Schumacher’s crashed chassis, which will become the spare, had been sent back to Europe for repairs so it can be available for the next race in Italy at Imola in two weeks’ time.

”We had to bring it (the chassis) here because of customs formalities — it had to enter here and then it could be shipped back to Europe from here, and it’s on its way back now,” said Steiner.

Schumacher is set to use the same Ferrari power unit that was in the car for Saudi Arabia, coupled with a new gearbox.

The 23-year-old German, a rookie last season, has not raced before at Albert Park with the circuit absent in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

