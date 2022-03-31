CHANGE LANGUAGE
Australian GP: Sebastian Vettel Fit to Race in Melbourne After COVID-19 Absence

Sebastian Vettel (Twitter)

Sebastian Vettel (Twitter)

Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin in Australia next week after missing the first two Grand Prix of the season due to COVID-19, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

Fellow German Nico Hulkenberg stood in for the four-time world champion at the Bahrain opener and in Saudi Arabia last weekend alongside Canadian regular Lance Stroll.

Aston Martin have yet to score a point in 2022, with Williams the only other team to have drawn a blank in both races.

”We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race and will therefore line up alongside @lance_stroll in Melbourne to kick off his 2022 @F1 season,” Aston Martin said on Twitter.

first published:March 31, 2022, 15:22 IST