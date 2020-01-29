Australian Open 2020 Day 10, HIGHLIGHTS: Thiem Beats Rafa To Book Semis Spot

Jan 29, 2020 6:27 pm (IST)

He's done it! What a performance from the Austrian!!

The No.5 seed disturbs the applecart in Melbourne and does so in style!

Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(8-6) to book his spot in the semi-final.

Nadal had been trying to win his 20th Grand Slam title to tie Roger Federer's record for men.

Thiem did to Nadal what Nadal does to so many opponents: hustling after every ball, slugging away from the baseline and finding the right spots to go to the net.

Thiem had lost all five previous Grand Slam matches he played against Nadal, including each of the past two French Open finals.

Thiem reached his first Australian Open semifinal and will play Alexander Zverev for a berth in the title match