Australian Open 2020 Day 10, HIGHLIGHTS: Thiem Beats Rafa To Book Semis Spot

Thiem after the match...
"I just wanted to stay in the match. It was a special situation for me, serving for the match against Rafa. It's such a mentally tough situation - I couldn't handle it! But I turned it around in the tie-breaker."
It's a little bit 'demons in the head', as Roger has said. I was just rushing too much … changing my tactics. You have to deal with these situations almost every single game."
Event Highlights
Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza play the women's singles Australian Open quarter-finals while Alexander Zverev takes on Stan Wawrinka in the Day Session. Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem face off in the last singles match of the day in the Night Session. Alexander Zverev advanced to his very first Grand Slam semi-final as he beat former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in two hours and 18 minutes. Zverev will face Thiem, will takes place in the afternoon according to India time.
He's done it! What a performance from the Austrian!!
The No.5 seed disturbs the applecart in Melbourne and does so in style!
Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(8-6) to book his spot in the semi-final.
Nadal had been trying to win his 20th Grand Slam title to tie Roger Federer's record for men.
Thiem did to Nadal what Nadal does to so many opponents: hustling after every ball, slugging away from the baseline and finding the right spots to go to the net.
Thiem had lost all five previous Grand Slam matches he played against Nadal, including each of the past two French Open finals.
Thiem reached his first Australian Open semifinal and will play Alexander Zverev for a berth in the title match
Dominic Thiem is just two games away from knocking the World No.1 and top seed Rafael Nadal out of the Australian Open.
Is there time still for Rafa?
Nadal 6-7(3), 6-7(4) 6-4 *2-4 Thiem
Rafael Nadal breaks Dominic Thiem to take the 3rd set 6-4.
Thiem had won the first two sets and had held his serve before this, attacking the net again and again.
Nadal 6-7(3), 6-7(4) 6-4 Thiem
There is nothing separating the two in the third set as well. Whatever Rafael Nadal does, Dominic Thiem has been matching blow for blow.
Nadal 6-7(3), 6-7(4) 2-2* Thiem
What a set of tennis from Dominic Thiem! Down 5-3, he broke back Rafael Nadal and then took the set to the tiebreak, where he fought Rafael Nadal toe-to-toe and executed some stunning forehands and backhands to peg Nadal behind. If Nadal has to win from here, it is going to take at least four sets.
Thiem takes 1st set 7-6(3) vs Nadal
Dominic Thiem Breaks Back Rafael Nadal | Serving for set, Nadal gets broken back as Thiem pounces on his third break point with some scintillating tennis at the Rod Laver Arena. Thiem is constantly using his backhand to create angles and then looks to finish the point with a powerful forehand on the empty court.
Nadal leads Thiem 5-4*
Rafael Nadal Starts Quarter-final With Service Hold | Rafael Nadal off to a decent start in the quarter-final against Dominic Thiem as he holds his serve 40-30. Thiem put some pressure on Nadal with deep balls to the baseline while Nadal also double-faulted. Nadal and Thiem are fighting out to face Alexander Zverev in the semi-final while Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will take on each other in the other semi-final.
Thiem, on the other hand, made a solid start to his service game as held it to love. He went for big serves and looked to play deep strokes.
Alexander Zverev said after the match that people can't imagine what it meant to him to finally be a Grand Slam semi-finalist as he defeated Stan Wawrinka at the Australian Open. Read the full report here
Alexander Zverev defeats Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to advance to his first major semi-final. Despite losing the first leg, Zverev showed great mental strength to turn it all around and dominated the rest of the match to emerge victorious. Zverev has looked extremely impressive this whole tournament and a first Grand Slam title cannot be put past him with this performance.
Alexander Zverev has taken control of this match. Despite some pressure from Wawrinka as he served for the third set, he came up with big serves to help himself through and take the third set 6-4. Zverev has shown excellent composure so far after losing the first set in that manner. Zverev may just make his first Grand Slam semi-final.
Alexander Zverev is a break up against Stan Wawrinka in the third set, leading 5-3. Can Wawrinka hit back at the German here or will he put himself under the pump? If Zverev takes the third set, Wawrinka will need the match to go to 5 sets while Zverev will be a set away from the semi-finals.
Zverev leads Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 5-3*
Alexander Zverev has managed to level the quarter-final with Stan Wawrinka at 1-1. He takes the second set 6-3 after being crushed in the first and roared to celebrate the set win.
Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Earlier, Simona Halep made it to the semi-finals after the first singles match of the day and with Garbine Muguruza defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second quarter-final, the two will face off on Thursday in the semis.
On Tuesday, Ashleigh Barty and Sofia Kenin reached the women's singles semi-finals while among the men, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic set up a semi-final showdown.
