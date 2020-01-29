LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Australian Open 2020 Day 10, HIGHLIGHTS: Thiem Beats Rafa To Book Semis Spot

News18.com | January 29, 2020, 8:33 PM IST
Event Highlights

Australian Open 2020 Day 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Dominic Thiem ended six years of Grand Slam frustration against Rafa Nadal on Wednesday with a seismic 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) upset that booked his maiden Australian Open semi-final and rocked the old guard of men's tennis. After a win that quashed doubts about the Austrian's prowess on hardcourts, the 26-year-old will face Alex Zverev for a place in the final, a match-up scarcely imaginable at the start of the tournament. Fifth seed Thiem will head into Friday's clash against the young German brimming with confidence, having ended Nadal's bid for a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title. Turning the tables on the man who beat him in two French Open finals and three other Grand Slam duels, Thiem became only the second Austrian to reach the last four at Melbourne Park, following Thomas Muster's runs in 1989 and 1997.

Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza play the women's singles Australian Open quarter-finals while Alexander Zverev takes on Stan Wawrinka in the Day Session. Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem face off in the last singles match of the day in the Night Session. Alexander Zverev advanced to his very first Grand Slam semi-final as he beat former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in two hours and 18 minutes. Zverev will face Thiem, will takes place in the afternoon according to India time.
Jan 29, 2020 6:40 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2020 6:39 pm (IST)

Thiem after the match...
"I just wanted to stay in the match. It was a special situation for me, serving for the match against Rafa. It's such a mentally tough situation - I couldn't handle it! But I turned it around in the tie-breaker."

It's a little bit 'demons in the head', as Roger has said. I was just rushing too much … changing my tactics. You have to deal with these situations almost every single game."

Jan 29, 2020 6:27 pm (IST)

He's done it! What a performance from the Austrian!!

The No.5 seed disturbs the applecart in Melbourne and does so in style!

Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(8-6) to book his spot in the semi-final. 

Nadal had been trying to win his 20th Grand Slam title to tie Roger Federer's record for men.

Thiem did to Nadal what Nadal does to so many opponents: hustling after every ball, slugging away from the baseline and finding the right spots to go to the net.

Thiem had lost all five previous Grand Slam matches he played against Nadal, including each of the past two French Open finals.

Thiem reached his first Australian Open semifinal and will play Alexander Zverev for a berth in the title match

Jan 29, 2020 6:18 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2020 6:07 pm (IST)

Rafael Nadal takes 6-5 lead in the fourth set as he holds serve against Dominic Thiem. 

The Austrian will be kicking himself for not taking the charge and finishing the match on his serve, even after leading 30-love.

Nadal 6-7(3), 6-7(4) 6-4 6-5* Thiem

Jan 29, 2020 6:03 pm (IST)

Rafael Nadal is not done!

The Spaniard breaks serve to stop Dominic Thiem's charge. Can he hold on? Can the World No.1 do it?

Nadal 6-7(3), 6-7(4) 6-4 *5-5 Thiem

Jan 29, 2020 5:59 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2020 5:51 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, the fan(s) in the stands!

Jan 29, 2020 5:46 pm (IST)

Dominic Thiem is just two games away from knocking the World No.1 and top seed Rafael Nadal out of the Australian Open.

Is there time still for Rafa? 

Nadal 6-7(3), 6-7(4) 6-4 *2-4 Thiem

Jan 29, 2020 5:36 pm (IST)

Dominic Thiem breaks Rafael Nadal in the fourth set to take a 2-1 lead! Rafal had almost broken the Austrian in the previous serve. 

Rafael Nadal hasn't come back from 2 sets down since Wimbledon 2007. Can the World No.1 and top seed do it in this game? 

Nadal 6-7(3), 6-7(4) 6-4 *1-2 Thiem

Jan 29, 2020 5:23 pm (IST)

SET 3 - STATS!

Jan 29, 2020 5:20 pm (IST)

Rafael Nadal breaks Dominic Thiem to take the 3rd set 6-4.

Thiem had won the first two sets and had held his serve before this, attacking the net again and again. 

Nadal 6-7(3), 6-7(4) 6-4 Thiem

Jan 29, 2020 4:52 pm (IST)

There is nothing separating the two in the third set as well. Whatever Rafael Nadal does, Dominic Thiem has been matching blow for blow. 

Nadal 6-7(3), 6-7(4) 2-2* Thiem

Jan 29, 2020 4:35 pm (IST)

Dominic Thiem take the second set 7-6 (4). Rafael Nadal is down 2 sets now! Thiem has the lead and the advantage against Nadal. Nadal is looking increasingly at a loss for answers that the Austrian is throwing down. 

Nadal 6-7(3), 6-7(4) Thiem

Jan 29, 2020 4:23 pm (IST)

In the second set too, we are getting a tiebreaker! Nothing separating Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem. After the Spaniard broke Thiem and the Austrian returned the favour soon. World No. is really being tested here but he has found the answers so far. 

Nadal 6-7(3), 6-6* Thiem

Jan 29, 2020 4:12 pm (IST)
Jan 29, 2020 3:56 pm (IST)

Rafael Nadal has broken Dominic Thiem in the second set and held his serve after that. Not only that, there was a little drama on the court too when Nadal received a time violation for delaying his serve and for that the Spaniard went to the chair umpire and had a word.

Nadal 6-7(3), 4-2* Thiem

Jan 29, 2020 3:28 pm (IST)

What a set of tennis from Dominic Thiem! Down 5-3, he broke back Rafael Nadal and then took the set to the tiebreak, where he fought Rafael Nadal toe-to-toe and executed some stunning forehands and backhands to peg Nadal behind. If Nadal has to win from here, it is going to take at least four sets.

Thiem takes 1st set 7-6(3) vs Nadal

Jan 29, 2020 3:04 pm (IST)

Dominic Thiem Breaks Back Rafael Nadal | Serving for set, Nadal gets broken back as Thiem pounces on his third break point with some scintillating tennis at the Rod Laver Arena. Thiem is constantly using his backhand to create angles and then looks to finish the point with a powerful forehand on the empty court.

Nadal leads Thiem 5-4*

Jan 29, 2020 2:49 pm (IST)

Rafael Nadal Breaks Dominic Thiem | For all the good that Dominic Thiem had done, he played one bad service game and Nadal pounced on the opportunity to break him to love. And now the world No.1 will be serving for the set.

Jan 29, 2020 2:44 pm (IST)

Do we have an epic on our hands? Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem are already playing some crunching, scintillating rallies and winning every single point has required a lot of hard work from both of them. Currently, we are on serve in the first set.

Nadal leads Thiem 4-3*

Jan 29, 2020 2:20 pm (IST)

Rafael Nadal Starts Quarter-final With Service Hold | Rafael Nadal off to a decent start in the quarter-final against Dominic Thiem as he holds his serve 40-30. Thiem put some pressure on Nadal with deep balls to the baseline while Nadal also double-faulted. Nadal and Thiem are fighting out to face Alexander Zverev in the semi-final while Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will take on each other in the other semi-final.

Thiem, on the other hand, made a solid start to his service game as held it to love. He went for big serves and looked to play deep strokes.

Jan 29, 2020 2:01 pm (IST)

In a few minutes from now, Rafael Nadal will take on Dominic Thiem at the Rod Laver Arena for the final place in the semi-finals, one that will be up against Alexander Zverev, who earlier beat Stan Wawrinka.

Jan 29, 2020 12:52 pm (IST)

Alexander Zverev said after the match that people can't imagine what it meant to him to finally be a Grand Slam semi-finalist as he defeated Stan Wawrinka at the Australian Open. Read the full report here

Jan 29, 2020 11:47 am (IST)

Alexander Zverev defeats Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to advance to his first major semi-final. Despite losing the first leg, Zverev showed great mental strength to turn it all around and dominated the rest of the match to emerge victorious. Zverev has looked extremely impressive this whole tournament and a first Grand Slam title cannot be put past him with this performance.

Jan 29, 2020 11:27 am (IST)

Alexander Zverev is in full control of this one and it's all slipping away from the hands of Stan Wawrinka. Up a double break, Zverev now leads 5-1 in the fourth set and will be looking to close it out soon.

Zverev leads Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 5-1*

Jan 29, 2020 11:04 am (IST)

Alexander Zverev Breaks Stan Wawrinka | Zverev surely on his way to the semis? He breaks Stan Wawrinka in the very first game of the fourth set in his third break point and now will only have to keep his own serve for the rest of the set to take the match.

Zverev leads Wawrinka 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 1-0*

Jan 29, 2020 11:01 am (IST)

Alexander Zverev has taken control of this match. Despite some pressure from Wawrinka as he served for the third set, he came up with big serves to help himself through and take the third set 6-4. Zverev has shown excellent composure so far after losing the first set in that manner. Zverev may just make his first Grand Slam semi-final.

Jan 29, 2020 10:50 am (IST)

Alexander Zverev is a break up against Stan Wawrinka in the third set, leading 5-3. Can Wawrinka hit back at the German here or will he put himself under the pump? If Zverev takes the third set, Wawrinka will need the match to go to 5 sets while Zverev will be a set away from the semi-finals.

Zverev leads Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 5-3*

Jan 29, 2020 10:20 am (IST)

Alexander Zverev has managed to level the quarter-final with Stan Wawrinka at 1-1. He takes the second set 6-3 after being crushed in the first and roared to celebrate the set win.

Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal (Photo Credit: Reuters)



Earlier, Simona Halep made it to the semi-finals after the first singles match of the day and with Garbine Muguruza defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second quarter-final, the two will face off on Thursday in the semis.

On Tuesday, Ashleigh Barty and Sofia Kenin reached the women's singles semi-finals while among the men, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic set up a semi-final showdown.

 
