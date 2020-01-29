Australian Open 2020 Day 10 LIVE Score and Updates: Halep vs Muguruza in Semis, Zverev, Nadal and Thiem in Action

Jan 29, 2020 8:51 am (IST)

Garbine Muguruza defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-3 in an hour and 33 minutes to set up a semi-final meet with Simona Halep. Muguruza showed excellent fighting spirit as she took the first set after going a double break down and then also held off getting broken in the second set to emerge victorious.

This is the first Australian Open semis for the Spaniard.