Australian Open 2020 Day 10 LIVE Score and Updates: Halep vs Muguruza in Semis, Zverev, Nadal and Thiem in Action

Australian Open 2020 Day 10 LIVE Score and Updates: Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza play the women's singles Australian Open quarter-finals while Alexander Zverev takes on Stan Wawrinka in the Day Session. Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem face off in the last singles match of the day in the Night Session.
On Tuesday, Ashleigh Barty and Sofia Kenin reached the women's singles semi-finals while among the men, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic set up a semi-final showdown. On Wednesday, Simona Halep made it to the semi-finals after the first singles match of the day and with Garbine Muguruza defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second quarter-final, the two will face off on Thursday in the semis.
Jan 29, 2020 8:51 am (IST)
Garbine Muguruza defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-3 in an hour and 33 minutes to set up a semi-final meet with Simona Halep. Muguruza showed excellent fighting spirit as she took the first set after going a double break down and then also held off getting broken in the second set to emerge victorious.
This is the first Australian Open semis for the Spaniard.
Garbine Muguruza bounced back from a break in the first set to breaking Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for the second time when she was leading 6-5 to take the first set 7-5. Muguruza let out a scream in celebration.
Simona Halep put up a masterclass against Anett Kontaveit to thrash her 6-1, 6-1 in just 53 minutes to enter the women's singles semi-finals of the Australian Open. She now awaits the winner of Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
Simona Halep (L), Alexander Zverev (C) and Rafael Nadal. (Photo Credit: Reuters/News18)
Among the men, Alexander Zverev and Stan Wawrinka will battle it out for a semi-final spot in the last singles match of the day session while come the night session, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem will draw their racquets for an epic battle to make a place in the last four of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.
Order of play at the Australian Open on Wednesday:
Rod Laver Arena
7:00AM - Garbine Muguruza vs [30] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
9:00AM - [15] Stan Wawrinka vs [7] Alexander Zverev