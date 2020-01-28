Australian Open 2020 Day 9 HIGHLIGHTS: Federer vs Djokovic in Semis, Barty in Last 4

Ashleigh Barty (L), Roger Federer (C) and Novak Djokovic. (Photo Credit: Reuters/News18)



Djokovic, who will next take on Federer, looked his ominous self against big-server Milos Raonic. He comfortably broke the Canadian once each in the first two sets and then mauled him in the third set tiebreak to breeze into the last four. Djokovic is looking to win his second straight and overall eighth Australian Open title.



Out of the three big seeds, Barty was the first to take the court and she defeated seventh seed Petra Kvitova 7-6(6), 6-2. She will next take on USA's Sofia Kenin, who beat Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the first singles match of the day. Barty is one of the big favourites to becomes the first local to win the Australian Open in 42 years.



Apart from these big singles match, Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally lost their women's doubles to second seeded pair of Timea Babos and Kiki Mladenovic 2-6, 4-6.



Nick Kyrgios and his mixed doubles partner Amanda Anisimova were also knocked out 6-4, 4-6, 8-10 by fifth seed Barbora Krejcikova-Nikola Mektic.



Schedule for Day 10 at Melbourne Park:



Rod Laver Arena



5:30AM - [28] Anett Kontaveit vs [4] Simona Halep



7:00AM - Garbine Muguruza vs [30] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova



9:00AM - [15] Stan Wawrinka vs [7] Alexander Zverev



2:00PM - [1] Rafael Nadal vs [5] Dominic Thiem