Australian Open 2020 Day 9 HIGHLIGHTS: Federer vs Djokovic in Semis, Barty in Last 4

Event Highlights
Federer took the court against USA's Tennys Sandgren in the last singles match of the morning session. Federer started on a bright note by taking the first set but put himself under the pump by losing the next two. In the fourth set, Federer saved an incredible seven match points to force a decided, which he won after one break of serve. Federer has not looked his best so far in Melbourne.
Novak Djokovic comfortably beat Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(1) to set up a semi-final showdown against Roger Federer at the Rod Laver arena on Thursday. Djokovic was never really troubled by the Canadian and easily took the match.
This is all too easy for the worl d No.2. Novak Djokovic broke Milos Raonic once in the second set and held his own serve thereafter to easily take a 2-1 lead in the quarter-final. Djokovic is well on his way to meeting Roger Federer in the semis.
After taking a 5-4 lead, Novak Djokovic breaks Milos Raonic on his fourth set point to take a 1-0 lead in the quarter-final. Whoeever wins, a showdown against Roger Federer awaits.
"Gotta get lucky sometimes. That was seven match points and you cannot control, even though it might look like that. I got a bit lucky today. As the match went on, I felt a bit better and just played on. I don't deserve this one but I am standing here and obviously very happy," Federer said in the on-court interview. Read his full interview here
Updated: January 28, 2020, 1:39 PM IST Leander Paes, Jelena Ostapenko (Photo Credit: Twitter) Melbourne: Veteran Leander Paes' last Australian Open outing came to and end after he and partner Jelena Ostapenko were knocked out of the mixed doubles competition, going down in straight sets to Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands here on Tuesday.
Roger Federer speaking to chair umpire, Marijana Veljovic. (Photo Credit: Reuters) Roger Federer received a warning during his Australian Open quarter-final against Tennys Sandgren for clear obscenity on court at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.
The great escape continues for Roger Federer at Australian Open! The Swiss survives a massive scare, saving seven match points on the way, to beat Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3 to advance to the semi-finals, where he will face the winner of Milos Raonic vs Novak Djokovic. Read More
What an exhilarating set of tennis! This was an absolute seesaw battle and Roger Federer saved a total of seven match points to somehow force the deciding fifth set. Tennys Sandgren will be heartbroken and mentally drained out with this. It will be interesting to see how he copes up in the final set of tennis in the quarter-final.
Tennys Sandgren 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-7(8) Federer
Roger Federer Saves Match Points | Tennys Sandgren's consistent tennis has pushed Roger Federer to the limits. Federer saved three match points in the 10th game of the fourth set to stay in the match. This has turned into a huge battle, Federer wroking very hard to stretch the match.
Sandgren leads match 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 5-5*
Nick Kyrgios-Amanda Anisimova in Doubles Action | Nick Kyrgios is partnerting Amanda Anisimova in mixed doubles and they are playing their third round match against fifth seeds Barbora Krejcikova-Nikola Mektic. Despite trailing 1-3 in the first set, they sneaked past their opponents with some excellent shortmaking towards the end to take it 6-4. Kyrgios was seen talking to Anisimova a lot and guiding her throughout the first set at Margaret Court Arena.
Roger Federer is in the dumps now! If Federer has to make the semis, it will have to be in five sets now. Tennys Sandgren has kept his game very clean and Federer has been making far too many errors, gifting points to the American. Sandgren took the third set 2-6 and now leads the match 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Tennys Sandgren did well most part of that first set but one loose service game and Roger Federer pounched at it to take it 6-3 and get himself a step closer to the semi-finals. Federer has shown a solid game so far and Sandgren has not been able to make many inroads.
Roger Federer Breaks Tennys Sandgren | And Federer has struck! Federer breaks Sandgren early in the first set and then holds his own serve to take a 5-2 lead in the set. Federer is now just a game away from stepping up the ladder on Melbourne.
Ashleigh Barty marches on! Barty defeates 7th seed Petra Kvitova 7-6(6), 6-2 in a hour and 44 minutes to set up a semi-final showdown with USA's Sofia Kenin. Kenin earlier beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur.
Barty is looking to become the first woman to win the first Grand Slam of the year in 42 years.
Ashleigh Barty Takes 1st Set | Ashleigh Barty and Petra Kvitova put in a seesaw battle in the first set, which rightly went into the tiebreak. Kvitova had the first mini-break in the tiebreak but Barty bounced back to take the first set 7-6(8).
Gauff-McNally Begin Quarter-final | Coco Gauff-Catherine McNally have begun their quarter-final against second seeded pair of Timea Babos and Kiki Mladenovic. They have already been broken while the second seeds have held their serve as well to take a 2-0 lead in the first set. Gauff-McNally are yet to win a point in the match.
Ashleigh Barty (L), Roger Federer (C) and Novak Djokovic. (Photo Credit: Reuters/News18)
Djokovic, who will next take on Federer, looked his ominous self against big-server Milos Raonic. He comfortably broke the Canadian once each in the first two sets and then mauled him in the third set tiebreak to breeze into the last four. Djokovic is looking to win his second straight and overall eighth Australian Open title.
Out of the three big seeds, Barty was the first to take the court and she defeated seventh seed Petra Kvitova 7-6(6), 6-2. She will next take on USA's Sofia Kenin, who beat Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the first singles match of the day. Barty is one of the big favourites to becomes the first local to win the Australian Open in 42 years.
Apart from these big singles match, Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally lost their women's doubles to second seeded pair of Timea Babos and Kiki Mladenovic 2-6, 4-6.
Nick Kyrgios and his mixed doubles partner Amanda Anisimova were also knocked out 6-4, 4-6, 8-10 by fifth seed Barbora Krejcikova-Nikola Mektic.
