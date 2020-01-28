Australian Open 2020 Day 9, Federer vs Sandgren, LIVE Score and Updates: Federer Takes 1st Set, Barty in Semis But Djokovic Yet to Play

Event Highlights
Out of the three big seeds, Barty was the first to take the court and she defeated seventh seed Petra Kvitova 7-6(6), 6-2. She will next take on USA's Sofia Kenin, who beat Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the first singles match of the day. Barty is one of the big favourites to becomes the first local to win the Australian Open in 42 years.
Tennys Sandgren did well most part of that first set but one loose service game and Roger Federer pounched at it to take it 6-3 and get himself a step closer to the semi-finals. Federer has shown a solid game so far and Sandgren has not been able to make many inroads.
A sharp start!— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020
Six-time champion @rogerfederer takes the opening set 6-3 over Sandgren in 34 minutes.
Interestingly, he's landed 8 winners to the American's 10. #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/gsXqeiBW6C
Roger Federer Breaks Tennys Sandgren | And Federer has struck! Federer breaks Sandgren early in the first set and then holds his own serve to take a 5-2 lead in the set. Federer is now just a game away from stepping up the ladder on Melbourne.
At 38 years 178 days, @rogerfederer could be the oldest man to reach the #AusOpen semifinals since Ken Rosewall (42 years 68 days) in January 1977.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020
He's already the oldest man in the last 8 since Rosewall (43 years 59 days) in December 1977. pic.twitter.com/BX44ue0B7P
Ashleigh Barty marches on! Barty defeates 7th seed Petra Kvitova 7-6(6), 6-2 in a hour and 44 minutes to set up a semi-final showdown with USA's Sofia Kenin. Kenin earlier beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur.
Barty is looking to become the first woman to win the first Grand Slam of the year in 42 years.
Into the final 4⃣‼️— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020
Top seed @ashbarty posts her best #AusOpen result to date, reaching the semifinals with a 7-6(6) 6-2 win over Petra Kvitova.
She's the first Aussie woman to reach this stage since Wendy Turnbull in 1984 🇦🇺#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/gPQfhEuzLC
Ashleigh Barty Takes 1st Set | Ashleigh Barty and Petra Kvitova put in a seesaw battle in the first set, which rightly went into the tiebreak. Kvitova had the first mini-break in the tiebreak but Barty bounced back to take the first set 7-6(8).
💪@ashbarty is one set away from becoming the first Australian women's #AusOpen semifinalist since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020
Barty was born in 1996.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/FJsHzdbrUV
Gauff-McNally Begin Quarter-final | Coco Gauff-Catherine McNally have begun their quarter-final against second seeded pair of Timea Babos and Kiki Mladenovic. They have already been broken while the second seeds have held their serve as well to take a 2-0 lead in the first set. Gauff-McNally are yet to win a point in the match.
Getting loose, @CatyMcNally and @CocoGauff 🏈#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/AjkKz0G7gz— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020
USA's Sofia Kenin reaches her first Australian Open semi-final with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-finals.
🇺🇸 Semis for Sonya 🇺🇸@SofiaKenin advances to a first career Grand Slam final four downing Jabeur 6-4 6-4.#AusOpen | #AO2020 pic.twitter.com/NmMLbx1lhF— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020
Ashleigh Barty (L), Roger Federer (C) and Novak Djokovic. (Photo Credit: Reuters/News18)
After Barty, Federer will take the court against USA's Tennys Sandgren in the last singles match of the morning session. Federer has played five and four sets in the third and fourth round, respectively, and it will be interesting to see how the 38-year-old holds up against Sandgren. Federer has not looked his best so far in Melbourne.
In the last singles match of the day, Djokovic will be up against 32nd seed Milos Raonic, who outplayed Marin Cilic in the fourth round. Djokovic is the favourite to win a record eighth title in Melbourne as he looks to defend his crown. Djokovic has looked extremely solid throughout, having dropped only one set so far - against Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round. Raonic, on the other hand, is yet to drop a set in the Australian Open.
Apart from these big singles match, Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally will be in action in women's doubles as they take on second seeded pair of Timea Babos and Kiki Mladenovic.
Order of play at the Australian Open on Tuesday:
Rod Laver Arena
7:30AM - Ashleigh Barty [1] vs Petra Kvitova [7]
9:00AM - Tennys Sandgren vs Roger Federer [3]
1:30PM - Milos Raonic [32] vs Novak Djokovic [1]
1573 Arena
8:05AM - Coco Gauff-Catherine McNally vs Timea Babos-Kiki Mladenovic [2]
-
