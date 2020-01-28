Australian Open 2020 Day 9, Federer vs Sandgren, LIVE Score and Updates: Federer Takes 1st Set, Barty in Semis But Djokovic Yet to Play

Ashleigh Barty (L), Roger Federer (C) and Novak Djokovic. (Photo Credit: Reuters/News18)



After Barty, Federer will take the court against USA's Tennys Sandgren in the last singles match of the morning session. Federer has played five and four sets in the third and fourth round, respectively, and it will be interesting to see how the 38-year-old holds up against Sandgren. Federer has not looked his best so far in Melbourne.



In the last singles match of the day, Djokovic will be up against 32nd seed Milos Raonic, who outplayed Marin Cilic in the fourth round. Djokovic is the favourite to win a record eighth title in Melbourne as he looks to defend his crown. Djokovic has looked extremely solid throughout, having dropped only one set so far - against Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round. Raonic, on the other hand, is yet to drop a set in the Australian Open.



Apart from these big singles match, Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally will be in action in women's doubles as they take on second seeded pair of Timea Babos and Kiki Mladenovic.



Order of play at the Australian Open on Tuesday:



Rod Laver Arena



7:30AM - Ashleigh Barty [1] vs Petra Kvitova [7]



9:00AM - Tennys Sandgren vs Roger Federer [3]



1:30PM - Milos Raonic [32] vs Novak Djokovic [1]



1573 Arena



8:05AM - Coco Gauff-Catherine McNally vs Timea Babos-Kiki Mladenovic [2]