Australian Open 2020 Day 9, Federer vs Sandgren, LIVE Score and Updates: Federer Takes 1st Set, Barty in Semis But Djokovic Yet to Play

News18.com | January 28, 2020, 10:32 AM IST
Event Highlights

Australian Open 2020 Day 9 LIVE Score and Updates: Roger Federer, women's singles world No.1 Ashleigh Barty and Novak Djokovic are in action at the first Grand Slam tournament of the year as they play their respective quarter-final matches at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. While Federer and Barty play in the Day Session, Djokovic will be at the centre court of Melbourne Park in the Night Session.

Out of the three big seeds, Barty was the first to take the court and she defeated seventh seed Petra Kvitova 7-6(6), 6-2. She will next take on USA's Sofia Kenin, who beat Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the first singles match of the day. Barty is one of the big favourites to becomes the first local to win the Australian Open in 42 years.
Jan 28, 2020 10:32 am (IST)

Sandgren Breaks Federer | Roger Federer is making uncharacteristic errors early in the second set. He has not been able to bring his A Game and Sandgren makes the best of it. He breaks Federer is just the second game of the second set and then holds his serve to take a 3-0 lead in the second set.

Jan 28, 2020 10:26 am (IST)

Tennys Sandgren did well most part of that first set but one loose service game and Roger Federer pounched at it to take it 6-3 and get himself a step closer to the semi-finals. Federer has shown a solid game so far and Sandgren has not been able to make many inroads.

Jan 28, 2020 10:14 am (IST)

Roger Federer Breaks Tennys Sandgren | And Federer has struck! Federer breaks Sandgren early in the first set  and then holds his own serve to take a 5-2 lead in the set. Federer is now just a game away from stepping up the ladder on Melbourne.

Jan 28, 2020 10:03 am (IST)

Roger Federer in Action | Roger Federer is out there at the Rod Laver Arena playing Tennys Sandgren. He had three break points in the fourth game of the quarter-final but Sandgren did well to save them all and hold his serve.

Jan 28, 2020 9:24 am (IST)

Ashleigh Barty marches on! Barty defeates 7th seed Petra Kvitova 7-6(6), 6-2 in a hour and 44 minutes to set up a semi-final showdown with USA's Sofia Kenin. Kenin earlier beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

Barty is looking to become the first woman to win the first Grand Slam of the year in 42 years.

Jan 28, 2020 9:03 am (IST)

Ash Barty is on Her Way to Semi-final | The Australian Ash Barty is a set and a double break up against Petra Kvitova and it's a huge climb for Kvitova from here. Barty has taken full control after taking the first set 7-6(6).

Jan 28, 2020 8:56 am (IST)

Ashleigh Barty Takes 1st Set | Ashleigh Barty and Petra Kvitova put in a seesaw battle in the first set, which rightly went into the tiebreak. Kvitova had the first mini-break in the tiebreak but Barty bounced back to take the first set 7-6(8).

Jan 28, 2020 8:27 am (IST)

Gauff-McNally Begin Quarter-final | Coco Gauff-Catherine McNally have begun their quarter-final against second seeded pair of Timea Babos and Kiki Mladenovic. They have already been broken while the second seeds have held their serve as well to take a 2-0 lead in the first set. Gauff-McNally are yet to win a point in the match.

Jan 28, 2020 7:53 am (IST)

Barty in Action | Ashleigh Barty is currently in action at the Rod Laver Arena against 7th seed Petva Kvitova. The world No.1 was broken early in the first set but she bounced back right back to break back Kvitova to keep the proceedings on serve.

Jan 28, 2020 7:52 am (IST)

Jan 28, 2020 7:40 am (IST)

USA's Sofia Kenin reaches her first Australian Open semi-final with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-finals.

Ashleigh Barty (L), Roger Federer (C) and Novak Djokovic. (Photo Credit: Reuters/News18)

After Barty, Federer will take the court against USA's Tennys Sandgren in the last singles match of the morning session. Federer has played five and four sets in the third and fourth round, respectively, and it will be interesting to see how the 38-year-old holds up against Sandgren. Federer has not looked his best so far in Melbourne.

In the last singles match of the day, Djokovic will be up against 32nd seed Milos Raonic, who outplayed Marin Cilic in the fourth round. Djokovic is the favourite to win a record eighth title in Melbourne as he looks to defend his crown. Djokovic has looked extremely solid throughout, having dropped only one set so far - against Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round. Raonic, on the other hand, is yet to drop a set in the Australian Open.

Apart from these big singles match, Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally will be in action in women's doubles as they take on second seeded pair of Timea Babos and Kiki Mladenovic.

Order of play at the Australian Open on Tuesday:

Rod Laver Arena

7:30AM - Ashleigh Barty [1] vs Petra Kvitova [7]

9:00AM - Tennys Sandgren vs Roger Federer [3]

1:30PM - Milos Raonic [32] vs Novak Djokovic [1]

1573 Arena

8:05AM - Coco Gauff-Catherine McNally vs Timea Babos-Kiki Mladenovic [2]
