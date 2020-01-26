Australian Open 2020 Day 7 HIGHLIGHTS: Federer Joins Djokovic, Barty in Quarter-finals

Australian Open 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty, Petra Kvitova and Milos Raonic booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, as Coco Gauff and Wang Qiang's campaign came to an end on Sunday. Federer got off to a slow start against Marton Fucsovics but prevailed 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to make it last 8. Djokovic continued his imperious progress through the Australian Open draw on Sunday, negotiating a potentially tricky encounter with Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 6-4 to reach the last eight at Melbourne Park for the 11th time. The seven-times champion only added to a strong feeling around the tournament that the Serbian is again the man to beat at the year's first Grand Slam as he ousted the Argentine in just over two hours on Rod Laver Arena. American Sofia Kenin ended teen sensation Gauff's run at the Australian Open on Sunday with a 6-7(5) 6-3 6-0 victory to reach her first career Grand Slam quarter-final.
Czech seventh seed Kvitova came firing back against Greek Maria Sakkari to clinch a quarter-final place with the 6-7(4) 6-3 6-2 victory. In-form Raonic pounded down 35 aces and 55 winners to overcome Croatian Marin Cilic 6-4 6-3 7-5 on Sunday and become the first man to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. Tunisian Ons Jabeur defeated China's Wang 7-6(4) 6-1 at the Australian Open on Sunday to become the first Arab woman to make a Grand Slam quarter-final. Jabeur, who sent former world number one Caroline Wozniacki into retirement in the previous round, dazzled the crowd at Margaret Court Arena with both her variety and power, hitting 29 winners in the 77-minute contest.
Read More
Jan 26, 2020 6:10 pm (IST)
On Day 8 of the Australian Open on Monday, here are the major matches set to take place:
Rod Laver Arena
5.30AM - [16] Elise Mertens vs [4] Simona Halep
6:45AM - [10] Gael Monfils vs [5] Dominic Thiem
8.45AM - Garbine Muguruza vs [9] Kiki Bertens
1.30PM - [1] Rafael Nadal vs [23] Nick Kyrgios
Margaret Court Arena
9.30AM - [4] Danill Medvedev vs [15] Stan Wawrinka
11.30AM - [17] Angelique Kerber vs [30] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Melbourne Arena
1.00PM - [17] Andrey Rublev vs [7] Alexander Zverev
Jan 26, 2020 5:59 pm (IST)
Roger Federer reaches the Australian Open quarter-finals after a four-set win against Marton Fucsovics. He beat the Hungarian 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 and this came after a five set win against John Millman in the previous round.
Federer had a slow start but once he got into his groove, there was no stopping him and the Fucsovics absolutely struggled to get going. Federer took charge, came up front and dictated the play to ease into the last 8.
Federer Double Break Up | Roger Federer breaks Fucsovics again and will now be serving for the match. That's a sensational turnaround from the Swiss maestro after losing the first set.
Set 4: Fucsovics 2-5 Federer
Match Score: Federer 2-1 Fucsovics
Jan 26, 2020 5:31 pm (IST)
Federer Up and Running in the 4th Set | Ever since losing the first set, Roger Federer has been on fire! Federer is not giving Fucsovics an inch. He breaks the Hungarian in the first game of the fourth set and then holds his serve with ease to lead 2-0. The Hungarian has a very tall climb from here and his body language does not suggest much belief.
Set 4: Fucsovics 0-2 Federer
Match Score: Federer 2-1 Fucsovics
Jan 26, 2020 5:28 pm (IST)
Federer is now on a roll! He has absolutely sucked the life out of Fucsovics with his attacking play and easily takes the third set to lead the match 2-1. Federer is now just a set away from the quarter-finals.
Roger Federer Off to Flying Start in 3rd Set | Federer breaks Fucsovics in the very first game of the third set and then holds his serve with ease to get a 2-0 lead in the second set. Federer seems locked in now and is now racing away.
Federer breaks Fucsovics once again and the Hungarian is seriously under the pump now.
Set 3: Fucsovics 0-3 Federer
Match Score: Federer 1-1 Fucsovics
Jan 26, 2020 4:51 pm (IST)
Roger Federer has stormingly taken the second set 6-1 to draw the match level at 1-1 against Marton Fucsovics. Federer broke the Hungarian twice in the second set and forced the issue extremely well to peg the Hungarian back.
Roger Federer Breaks Fucsovics Again | Roger Federer breaks Fucsovics once more with a stunning forehand to take a 5-1 lead in the second set and will now be serving to get the match on equal terms.
Set 2: Fucsovics 1-5 Federer.
Match Score: Federer 0-1 Fucsovics
Jan 26, 2020 4:30 pm (IST)
Roger Federer Breaks Fucsovics | And the Swiss maestro has struck early in the second set after losing the first. Federer breaks Fucsovics 40-30 in the second game of the second set to take a 2-0 lead. Federer is now forcing the issue here, he is taking the lead, going forward a lot more and spreasing the court extremely well. Federer's expansive play is all on display at the moment.
Set 2: Fucsovics 0-2 Federer.
Match Score: Federer 0-1 Fucsovics
Jan 26, 2020 4:23 pm (IST)
Roger Federer loses the first set of his fourth round match against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-4. Federer got broken midway through that set and the Hungarian held his serve in a very calm manner to take the set off the Swiss maestro.
Set 1: Fuscovics 6-4 Federer
Fucsovics is eyeing his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.
He's two sets away after taking the opening set over third seed Federer, 6-4 in 36 minutes.
Roger Federer's serve has been broken by Marton Fucsovics after which the Hungarian easily held his own serve to go a step closer to taking the first set of the fourth round fixture. Federer had played a five-setter against John Millman in his third round match.
Top seed Ashleigh Barty into Australian Open quarter-finals.
Barty wins beats Alison Riske 6-3 1-6 6-4!
Barty is through to the Australian Open quarterfinals as she attempts to become the first Australian woman to win her national championship since Chris O'Neill in 1978.
Barty beat Riske at Rod Laver Arena, breaking Riske's serve in the final game when Riske double-faulted on match point.
French Open champion Barty will play her quarterfinal match on Tuesday against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. Kvitova beat Barty in the quarterfinals last year at Melbourne Park.
As part of Australia Day honors, the government awarded 23-year-old Barty the "Young Australian of the Year" award for her strong 2019 on the circuit which saw her rise to No. 1 in the rankings and win the WTA Finals as well as her first Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros. Read more
Sandgren is into the quarterfinals at melbourne for the second time in three years after beating 12th-seeded Fognini in four sets in a heated match.
Sandgren won the first set in a tiebreaker and then had an animated conversation with chair umpire Damien Dumusois regarding Fognini. It came as the Italian player took a bathroom break. Fognini received a point penalty to start the second set and then called for a trainer to bandage his blistered fingers. Sandgren will play either Roger Federer or Marton Fucsovics in the quarter-finals. Read more
Wang was coming off an upset win over 23-time major winner Serena Williams in the third round. Jabeur was coming off a win over 2018 Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki, who went into retirement after the loss.
Jabeur lost in the first round in her two previous trips to the Australian Open, and her best previous run at a major was to the third round at the 2017 French Open and at last year's U.S. Open.
The 25-year-old Tunisian player will next take on No. 14 Sofia Kenin, who beat 15-year-old Coco Gauff in three sets in an all-U.S. fourth-round match. Read more
Novak Djokovic beats Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 6-4!
The defending champion stayed on track for an eighth Australian Open title with win over Schwartzman.
It's the 11th time that Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park.
He improved his career record to 4-0 over Schwartzman, including previous wins at the 2014 U.S. Open and the 2017 French Open.
Djokovic will next play 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic, who advanced over Marin Cilic in straight sets. Djokovic has a 9-0 career record over the big-serving Canadian, including a win in the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park in 2015.
"Quite different match up to the one today," Djokovic said of the quarterfinal encounter. "I've got to be ready for missiles coming from the other side of the net." Read more
Jan 26, 2020 11:25 am (IST)
Sofia Kenin beats Coco Gauff!
The 14th seed Kenin beat 15-year-old Gauff 6-7(5) 6-3 6-0!
Kenin reached the quarterfinals of a major for the first time. She got early service breaks in all three sets, including the first game of the match against Gauff, who took out defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round and seven-time major winner Venus Williams in the first.
Kenin will next play either Ons Jabeur of Tunisia or No. 27-seeded Wang Qiang, who upset 23-time major winner Serena Williams in the third round. Read more
Australian Open 2020 (Photo Credit: Reuters and News18)
Roger Federer put his five-set nailbiter behind him after being taken the distance by John Millman late on Friday, when he was two points from defeat in a fifth-set tie-breaker. The Swiss great defeated Fucsovics to reach a record 15th quarter-final. He will play world number 100 Tennys Sandgren, who defeated Fabio Fognini in a brilliant match.
On Day 8 of the Australian Open on Monday, here are the major matches set to take place:
Rod Laver Arena
5.30AM - [16] Elise Mertens vs [4] Simona Halep
6:45AM - [10] Gael Monfils vs [5] Dominic Thiem
8.45AM - Garbine Muguruza vs [9] Kiki Bertens
1.30PM - [1] Rafael Nadal vs [23] Nick Kyrgios
Margaret Court Arena
9.30AM - [4] Danill Medvedev vs [15] Stan Wawrinka
11.30AM - [17] Angelique Kerber vs [30] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Melbourne Arena
1.00PM - [17] Andrey Rublev vs [7] Alexander Zverev