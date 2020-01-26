Australian Open 2020 Day 7 HIGHLIGHTS: Federer Joins Djokovic, Barty in Quarter-finals

Read More

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty, Petra Kvitova and Milos Raonic booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, as Coco Gauff and Wang Qiang's campaign came to an end on Sunday. Federer got off to a slow start against Marton Fucsovics but prevailed 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to make it last 8. Djokovic continued his imperious progress through the Australian Open draw on Sunday, negotiating a potentially tricky encounter with Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 6-4 to reach the last eight at Melbourne Park for the 11th time. The seven-times champion only added to a strong feeling around the tournament that the Serbian is again the man to beat at the year's first Grand Slam as he ousted the Argentine in just over two hours on Rod Laver Arena. American Sofia Kenin ended teen sensation Gauff's run at the Australian Open on Sunday with a 6-7(5) 6-3 6-0 victory to reach her first career Grand Slam quarter-final.Czech seventh seed Kvitova came firing back against Greek Maria Sakkari to clinch a quarter-final place with the 6-7(4) 6-3 6-2 victory. In-form Raonic pounded down 35 aces and 55 winners to overcome Croatian Marin Cilic 6-4 6-3 7-5 on Sunday and become the first man to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. Tunisian Ons Jabeur defeated China's Wang 7-6(4) 6-1 at the Australian Open on Sunday to become the first Arab woman to make a Grand Slam quarter-final. Jabeur, who sent former world number one Caroline Wozniacki into retirement in the previous round, dazzled the crowd at Margaret Court Arena with both her variety and power, hitting 29 winners in the 77-minute contest.